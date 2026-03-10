MHP SE STRENGTHENS ITS FINANCIAL POSITION WITH U.S.$550 MILLION ISSUANCE

KYIV, Ukraine, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MHP SE, a leading international food and agricultural group, announces the issuance of U.S.$550 million aggregate principal amount of 10.500% notes due 2029 (the "Notes") by its wholly owned subsidiary, MHP Lux S.A., a company incorporated in Luxembourg (together with MHP SE and its consolidated subsidiaries, the "Group").

The Notes comprise U.S.$450 million aggregate principal amount issued on 28 January 2026 (the "Original Notes") and an additional U.S.$100 million aggregate principal amount issued subsequently (the "Additional Notes"), which were consolidated and form a single series. The Additional Notes were issued at an issue price of 104.000%, plus accrued interest from 28 January 2026 up to, but excluding, their issue date. The Group will use the proceeds of the Notes to fund the tender offer and redemption of the entire U.S.$550 million outstanding aggregate principal amount of MHP Lux S.A.'s 6.95% Notes due 2026 (the "2026 Notes"). The Offering replaces the use of U.S.$100 million of the Group's internal cash that was originally earmarked for partial repayment of the 2026 Notes.

Vote of Confidence from International Investors

The successful completion of this transaction is a powerful signal from international capital markets. Despite operating under the extraordinary pressures of wartime conditions in Ukraine, MHP has retained the full confidence of global institutional investors - a testament to the resilience of its business model, the strength of its balance sheet, and the quality of its management.

MHP's landmark $550 million Eurobond issuance - the first by a Ukrainian company since the start of the full-scale invasion - was met with strong demand from international investors, further demonstrating the trust that global financial institutions place in MHP as both a borrower and a business.

The tap offering also allowed MHP to preserve $100 million of internal cash that had originally been earmarked for partial repayment of the 2026 Notes. Those retained funds, together with the surplus proceeds from the issuance, will be held outside of Ukraine and deployed towards the Group's future investment priorities, including capital expenditure and ongoing operational requirements.

MHP's Chairman, Dr John Rich, commented:

"This is another important milestone in MHP's financial history and reflects the trust that international investors continue to place in our business. Investors have given a clear vote of confidence in MHP's leadership, resilience, and long-term credibility - affirming not just the company's prospects but the broader integrity of Ukraine's corporate sector.

During a time of profound challenge for Ukraine, we have met every obligation to our bondholders in full and on time - a demonstration of the financial discipline and operational resilience that have defined MHP throughout its history. We remain committed to honouring our commitments to investors while continuing to strengthen our position as a world-leading food producer."

About MHP SE

MHP SE is a leading international food and agricultural group, that is one of the largest poultry producers in Europe. MHP's vertically integrated business model encompasses the full supply chain - from grain cultivation and feed production through to poultry farming, processing, and distribution. MHP's products are exported to more than 70 countries worldwide. The company is listed on the London Stock Exchange.

