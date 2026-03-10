Anzeige
ACCESS Newswire
10.03.2026 14:14 Uhr
143 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

DealFlow Events Announces Initial Speakers for the 9th Annual SPAC Conference

Annual event brings together SPAC sponsors, investors, and advisors June 9-10 in Rye, New York

RYE, NY / ACCESS Newswire / March 10, 2026 / DealFlow Events today announced the first confirmed speakers for the 9th Annual SPAC Conference, the longest-running event dedicated to the SPAC market, taking place June 9-10, 2026 at the Westchester Country Club in Rye, New York.

The SPAC Conference brings together deal sponsors, investors, corporate executives, investment bankers, attorneys, and other professionals involved in special purpose acquisition companies and alternative IPO transactions. The program focuses on developments in the SPAC market, including formation activity, de-SPAC transactions, capital raising, regulatory considerations, and current market conditions.

Now in its ninth year, The SPAC Conference provides a forum for industry participants to discuss trends shaping the SPAC ecosystem and to connect with peers active in the market. The event features panel discussions, presentations from experienced market participants, one-on-one meetings and other networking opportunities.

"SPACs have continued to evolve over the past few years, and this year's conference will bring together the professionals shaping its next phase," said Steven Dresner, founder of DealFlow Events. "We're looking forward to a strong program and valuable discussions focused on where the market is heading."

The following speakers have been confirmed to participate in the 2026 event:

  • John Agogliati - Senior Managing Director, Marshall & Stevens

  • Cynthia Anandajayasekeram - Partner, Ogier

  • Jocelyn Arel - Partner, Goodwin Procter

  • Edward Bechold - Managing Director, CBIZ

  • Mike Blankenship - Managing Partner, Houston & Co-Chair, Capital Markets Practice, Winston & Strawn

  • Chris Brandes - Partner, CFGI

  • David Briones - CEO, Brio Financial Group

  • Jenn Calabrese - Founder & CEO, Calabrese Consulting

  • Desirée Carlo - Senior Vice President, Laurell Hill Advisory Group

  • James Cotto - Managing Director, The Cotto Wealth Management Group at Morgan Stanley

  • Yelena Dunaevsky - Partner/SVP, Transactional Insurance, Woodruff Sawyer - A Gallagher Company

  • Doug Ellenoff - Partner, Ellenoff Grossman & Schole

  • Joseph Fede - Partner, CPA, Withum

  • Dimitre Genov - Managing Director, Brookline Capital Markets

  • Zaia Lawandow - Founder & CEO, The IR Studio

  • Neil Levine - Partner-in-Charge, Strategic Development, MarcumAsia CPAs LLP

  • Steven Levine - CEO, EarlyBirdCapital Inc.

  • Machua Millett - CIO, Lockton

  • Steven Nelson - President & Chairman, Continental Stock Transfer & Trust

  • Mitch Nussbaum - Co-Chair, Loeb & Loeb

  • Michael Tomasulo - Senior Managing Partner, The Baldwin Group

  • Caitlyn Van Valin - EVP Corporate Development, Odyssey Trust Company

  • Gaurav Verma - Co-Head of Investment Banking, D. Boral Capital

  • John Vessa - Managing Director, The Harbor Group at Morgan Stanley Wealth Management

  • Peter Wright - CEO, McKinley Acquisition Corp.

Additional speakers and program details will be announced in the coming weeks.

The SPAC Conference 2026 is supported by leading organizations active in SPAC transactions and the capital markets. Current sponsors include Ellenoff Grossman & Schole; Withum; Loeb & Loeb; Cohen & Company Capital Markets; CFGI; Continental Stock Transfer & Trust; Ernst & Young; D. Boral Capital; CBIZ; Calabrese Consulting; Woodruff Sawyer - A Gallagher Company; EF Hutton; Odyssey Trust Company; Goodwin Procter; Laurel Hill Advisory Group; The Baldwin Group; Edgar Agents; Ogier; Brio Financial Group; Marcum Asia CPAs LLP; Lockton; EarlyBirdCapital Inc.; Walkers (Cayman) LLP; The Cotto Wealth Management Group at Morgan Stanley; The Harbor Group at Morgan Stanley Wealth Management; Marshall & Stevens, and Zarif Law Group. Additional sponsors and partners will be announced as the event approaches.

More information about the conference, including registration and updates to the speaker lineup, is available at: https://spacconference.com

About DealFlow Events

DealFlow Events produces conferences covering specialized areas of finance and capital markets. Our events bring together investors, public and private company executives, and advisors to discuss market developments and facilitate professional networking opportunities.

Media Contact

Phillip LoFaso
DealFlow Events
phillip@dealflowevents.com
https://dealflowevents.com
(516) 876-8006

SOURCE: DealFlow Events



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/dealflow-events-announces-initial-speakers-for-the-9th-annual-sp-1145438

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
