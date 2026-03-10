New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - March 10, 2026) - For more than three decades, indoor air quality professionals have used spore trap cassettes -- small air-sampling devices that collect mold spores and other airborne particles for laboratory analysis. The core cassette design introduced in the mid-1990s remains the most common format for airborne particulate sampling today.

AirTrap introduces a modernized spore trap cassette for indoor air quality testing, improving usability, lab clarity, and sustainability while remaining fully compatible with standard air sampling equipment.

Developed by Apacor UK with Air-O-Cell inventor Dan Baxter and IAQ expert Jason Earle, AirTrap updates the classic spore trap cassette with a refined design that reduces plastic use, improves lab analysis, and minimizes handling errors.

AirTrap launches in North America as an updated alternative to traditional spore trap cassettes, offering improved field usability, clearer laboratory imaging, and a recyclable design while maintaining compatibility with existing testing methods.

About AirTrap.us



AirTrap.us is the exclusive North American distributor of AirTrap products, supporting inspectors, laboratories, restoration professionals, and institutional clients throughout the United States and Canada.

About Apacor UK



Apacor UK is a manufacturer of diagnostic and environmental sampling devices serving global laboratory and environmental health markets.

