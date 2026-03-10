Remergify, Inc.: Farrington Capital Group Names Stuart Fine Acting CEO of ReadySetFundGrow, Remergify Founder to Lead Operational Buildout While Uniting Two Organizations Around a Shared Mission

The appointment signals a bold next step for RSFG - bringing the leadership, team, and community-first vision of Remergify directly into the organization as it moves from concept to construction

HOMESTEAD, FL / ACCESS Newswire / March 10, 2026 / Farrington Capital Group today announced the appointment of Stuart Fine, Founder and CEO of Remergify, as Acting Chief Executive Officer of ReadySetFundGrow (RSFG). Fine will assume operational leadership of RSFG while continuing to serve in his role at Remergify, integrating key members of the Remergify team into the RSFG organization as the project advances from planning into active development. The appointment marks a significant acceleration of the co-venture partnership between the two organizations and signals that RSFG is moving with real urgency toward execution.

For Alfred Farrington II, the founder and Managing Director of Farrington Capital Group, the decision was straightforward. RSFG was always designed to be more than a real estate or infrastructure play. It is a community transformation project - and that requires leadership with a proven track record of turning bold ideas into lasting impact. Stuart Fine brings exactly that.

"Stuart doesn't just understand what we're building - he embodies it. His work at Remergify has demonstrated what it looks like to lead with community purpose and deliver real results. Bringing him in as Acting CEO, and weaving the Remergify team into the fabric of RSFG, is how we make sure this project doesn't just get built - it gets built right, for the people it was designed to serve."

- Alfred Farrington II, Founder & Managing Director, Farrington Capital Group

A Leader Built for This Moment

Stuart Fine has built Remergify around a core conviction: that technology investment and community development are not competing priorities - they are the same priority, pursued together or not at all. Under his leadership, Remergify has established itself as a co-venture partner committed to building equitable digital infrastructure in communities that have been bypassed by conventional tech investment.

That philosophy is not incidental to the RSFG mission. It is the RSFG mission. South Miami-Dade - a federally designated Targeted Urban Area with 250,000+ residents and 15,000+ businesses and zero Tier-grade data center facilities - is not a market that conventional operators have chosen to serve. RSFG exists precisely because Stuart Fine, Alfred Farrington II, and the teams they have built believe that gap is both a moral failure and a genuine opportunity. The Acting CEO appointment formalizes that shared belief into a unified leadership structure.

"ReadySetFundGrow is one of those rare projects where the business case and the community case are identical. We're not compromising on returns to serve South Dade, and we're not compromising on community impact to generate returns. This is what it looks like when you build infrastructure from the ground up with the community in mind. I'm honored to step into this role and committed to making sure RSFG becomes everything it was designed to be - for the businesses, the residents, and the future of this corridor."

- Stuart Fine, Acting CEO, ReadySetFundGrow & CEO, Remergify

One Vision. Two Organizations. A Unified Team.

As part of the appointment, select members of the Remergify team will be incorporated into RSFG operations, bringing with them deep experience in technology strategy, community engagement, and infrastructure development. This integration is designed to give RSFG immediate operational depth without requiring a lengthy standalone hiring process - allowing the project to move faster and more effectively from the outset.

The combined team will be responsible for:

Technology strategy and infrastructure planning for the micro data center, network buildout, and managed services offering

Community outreach and partnership development with South Dade businesses, healthcare providers, and anchor institutions

Foundation programming including workforce training, digital literacy, and certification partnerships with CareerSource South Florida and Miami-Dade College

Investor and lender relations as RSFG advances toward closing its $1,000,000 senior secured financing

The integration reflects a broader philosophy that both Fine and Farrington share: that the organizations best positioned to serve underinvested communities are the ones willing to move beyond conventional institutional boundaries and build something genuinely new.

What Comes Next

With Fine in place as Acting CEO, RSFG is accelerating on several fronts simultaneously. The project is actively pursuing $1,000,000 in senior secured financing to fund a nine-month infrastructure buildout at 23095 S Dixie Hwy, Homestead, FL 33170. Engineering plans, permitting timelines, and anchor tenant outreach are all in progress.

The facility - which will house a 10-rack micro data center, 25+ coworking seats, a virtual office hub, and 15 EV charging ports - is projected to reach stabilized operations within 24 months of construction start, generating $431,000 in annual effective gross income and a Debt Service Coverage Ratio of 2.45x at stabilization.

More than the numbers, though, what RSFG represents is a proof of concept for a new model of technology investment - one that proves, once and for all, that serving underinvested communities and delivering strong financial returns are not mutually exclusive goals. Under Stuart Fine's leadership, that proof of concept is now moving from vision to reality.

About Stuart Fine

Stuart Fine is the Founder and CEO of Remergify, a technology and business development organization focused on building equitable digital infrastructure in underserved communities. He has been named Acting CEO of ReadySetFundGrow, LLC, where he will lead operational development while continuing his responsibilities at Remergify. [Additional biographical detail to be added.]

About ReadySetFundGrow (RSFG)

ReadySetFundGrow is a planned technology infrastructure venture and wholly owned subsidiary of Farrington Capital Group, LLC. RSFG will combine a micro-datacenter, tech incubator, virtual office hub, and EV charging station in Homestead, FL 33170, bringing enterprise-grade digital infrastructure to South Miami-Dade's underserved business and entrepreneurial community.

About Remergify

Remergify is a technology and business development organization committed to building equitable digital infrastructure in underserved communities. As co-venture partner in ReadySetFundGrow, Remergify contributes operational expertise, technology strategy, and a community-first approach to one of South Florida's most ambitious infrastructure development projects.

About Farrington Capital Group

Farrington Capital Group, LLC is the parent company and sole equity owner of ReadySetFundGrow, LLC. Led by founder Alfred Farrington II, the firm is focused on technology infrastructure investment and community economic development in South Miami-Dade.

Media Contact

Alfred Farrington II

Managing Director, Farrington Capital Group

Email: alfred@farringtoncapitalgroup.com

Website: www.farringtoncapitalgroup.com

###

SOURCE: Remergify, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/farrington-capital-group-names-stuart-fine-acting-ceo-of-readysetfundgrow-reme-1145641