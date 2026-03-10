Anzeige
Dienstag, 10.03.2026
ACCESS Newswire
10.03.2026 14:26 Uhr
Unity Productions Foundation 501(c)(3): A Groundbreaking Video Game Brings the Muslim Golden Age to Life

Discover the Innovations That Shaped the Modern World

WASHINGTON, D.C. / ACCESS Newswire / March 10, 2026 / A new video game by Unity Productions Foundation will soon bring the remarkable scientific achievements of the Muslim Golden Age directly into the hands of players worldwide. VANISHED: Puzzle Quest is set for global launch on March 20, 2026.

For the first time, an interactive title invites players to explore one of history's most transformative eras-an age that reshaped mathematics, astronomy, medicine, engineering, and technology. Through historically inspired environments and hands-on interaction with period instruments and ideas, the game transforms centuries-old discoveries into an engaging and immersive gameplay experience.

VANISHED: Puzzle Quest will be available on iOS, Android, Steam, and the Epic Games Store, making it accessible to players across mobile and PC platforms worldwide.

A full press release with additional details about the game, its development, and its educational inspiration will be distributed on March 17, 2026.

Media Contact
Aliyah VanPelt
Outreach@upf.tv

SOURCE: Unity Productions Foundation 501(c)(3)



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/a-groundbreaking-video-game-brings-the-muslim-golden-age-to-life-1144775

