JinIX Foundation Marks a New Chapter with a Partner Event at Its Retreat Center

CORRALITOS, CA / ACCESS Newswire / March 10, 2026 / JinIX Foundation welcomed a group of close partners to its private retreat center for a meaningful gathering held Feb. 20-Feb. 22. The weekend marked an important milestone for the Foundation. JinIX Foundation now has a dedicated physical home base where partners can gather with intention, build trust over time, and explore what long-term community work can look like in practice.

JinIX Foundation is a nonprofit dedicated to supporting patients and families by building real communities through care, trust, and long-term connection. This gathering also marked the reopening of the Foundation's retreat center, bringing partners, friends, educators, practitioners, and local community members together for meditation, service, art, and dialogue. Through these shared practices, we explored how the Bodhisattva Path can be lived in modern society through education and compassionate action, while listening to the land and beginning conversations about future retreat and educational programs. With this calm, private home base, the Foundation can continue hosting small gatherings and meaningful community moments.

"I am honored to support a foundation that brings together science, compassion, and community. JinIX Foundation turns personal medical challenges into shared insight, and its retreat center in the bay area offers a sanctuary where people can unplug, think deeply, and reconnect with nature, with ideas, and with one another." - Patty Dedominic, Board of director of JinIX foundation and Founder of DeDominic & Associates, Inc.

Located in the Santa Cruz Mountains above Monterey Bay, California, the retreat center is a quiet, nature-surrounded place where people naturally slow down. This place draws guests' eyes forward with a wide open meadow as well as makes everything calmer with tall redwoods. People tend to speak a little more gently here, breathing cleaner air, listening to softer sounds, and leaving with the sense that time moves at a different pace.

A central moment of the weekend was the dedication and unveiling of a large-scale, biomorphic, multispectral, luminescent painting by artist Alex Aliume, OMNIVISION (also titled "Thousand Eyes and Thousand Hands"), placed in the main meditation room. The image draws people into a quiet center and then seems to expand outward without end, with countless eye-like forms flowing in every direction, creating a feeling of vastness, of "nothingness," and of the whole universe held inside one living field. As the work shifts between states of light, it invites slow looking, and in that stillness, perception begins to change. It can make you feel small in a relieving way, as if there is room for everything and nothing has to be pushed away. The same shift can happen in meditation: thoughts and emotions still come and go, but they feel less heavy and less personal, with more space around them. The "eyes" can be read as a practice of clear seeing, staying present with what is true, including what is difficult, and the "hands" as a reminder that compassion is not only a feeling, but something we embody through steady acts of care. Together, the painting carries the spirit of cosmos: wide awareness, quiet depth, and a kindness that can hold many people, many stories, and many worlds at once.

"JinIX Foundation retreat center is a rare place where you can truly slow down and go inward, surrounded by magnificent ancient redwoods. Seeing OMNIVISION resting at the heart of the meditation dome felt deeply aligned - as if the work had always belonged there, like a mountain summit descending into stillness within the painting itself. I'm honored to be part of this unfolding and look forward to returning with deeper practice and shared wisdom." - Alex Aliume of Aliume Art.

The weekend also included a few guest-led sessions that helped people connect in a natural, personal way. Syndi Seid, founder of Advanced Etiquette, led a dining etiquette session. Jo Ann Mermis coached every guest with yoga in the morning. Guests also joined Wenbo Yin, Co-founder & Artistic Director of One Heart Institute for Tai Ji and music-based meditation, and shared meals prepared by Betsy Danneman, owner of Motherline Kitchen. In between, there were quiet moments like forest walks, tea conversations, and unhurried evenings that helped the group feel closer by the end of the weekend.

Looking Ahead for JinIX Foundation

JinIX Foundation will continue building a stronger partner network to support patients and families in practical ways. We aim to bring more people into the community, share knowledge, and create clearer paths to care and research opportunities. In the months ahead, we plan to host more small gatherings, offer more educational sessions, and create more chances for people to connect with the right experts and resources. The retreat center supports this work by giving us a calm, private place to meet in person and spend real time together.

Email: contact@jinix.io

