Lauterach, Austria--(Newsfile Corp. - March 10, 2026) - The international transport and logistics company Gebrüder Weiss has concluded its 2025 financial year with net revenues of 2.73 billion euros (3.17 billion dollars), representing a slight year-on-year rise (2024: 2.71 billion euros). Despite the sluggish economy in Europe, the company secured further market share and simultaneously increased productivity.

"The economic climate proved challenging in 2025 - particularly in our core markets in Central Europe. The fact that we nonetheless posted growth, and were simultaneously able to continue investing, demonstrates the performance and financial strength of our organization," says Wolfram Senger-Weiss, CEO of Gebrüder Weiss. "Europe continues to be the mainstay of our operations and the primary focus of our investments. At the same time, we're tapping opportunities to strategically evolve our network in global growth markets."

As in the previous year, the equity ratio exceeded 60 percent, testifying to the company's sound financial foundations. The number of employees remained stable at around 8,600 (2024: 8,600).

In its European land transport segment, Gebrüder Weiss posted a slight improvement with revenues of 1.55 billion euros or 1.8 billion dollars (2024: 1.52 billion euros). Although revenues in Germany were marginally down, the organization gained additional market share there. Gebrüder Weiss expanded its position in Eastern Europe as well. Home Delivery operations also benefitted, with the number of consignments rising again to 1.36 million (2024: 1.31 million).

The volumes transported by our Air & Sea division grew, particularly on routes between Europe and Asia and within Asia. In air freight, the higher volumes were powered primarily by e-commerce trade between China and Europe. Given the reduction in air and sea freight rates, revenues fell to 913 million euros or 1.06 billion dollars, slightly below the previous year's figure (2024: 929 million euros).

Gebrüder Weiss also posted gains in its logistics operations: revenues from contract logistics and supply chain management were seven percent higher at 147 million euros or 170 million dollars. In supply chain management, the company develops tailored solutions for customers and uses data-driven analytics to manage and optimize supply chains efficiently.

DPD Austria, which is partly owned by the Gebrüder Weiss parcel service, also reported growth. The number of parcels transported rose to 64.6 million - up 3.6 percent year-on-year (2024: 62.3 million).

Investments boost efficiency and the network

Gebrüder Weiss continued to pursue its expansion strategy in 2025. In Southeast Asia, it established new country organizations in Thailand and the Philippines. The acquisition of a majority stake in the company Sienzi Lojistik bolstered customs handling and warehouse logistics activities in Istanbul (Türkiye). In North America, a new location in Phoenix, Arizona, is facilitating growth in one of the company's core markets.

"Our focus in North America is simple: help our customers move goods with confidence, even in uncertain conditions," said Mark McCullough, CEO of Gebrüder Weiss North America. "The opening of our Phoenix office last year strengthens our regional network and ensures we can continue delivering the reliable service our clients expect."

In Europe, Gebrüder Weiss invested in the expansion of existing locations, including those in Zagreb (Croatia), Aldingen (Germany) and Wels in Austria; work also began on the extension of the Salzburg location. The new logistics and IT center in Wolfurt, Austria, commenced operation, bringing a major infrastructure project to completion. The fully automated high-bay warehouse combines modern logistics processes with advanced IT systems and high sustainability standards.

Investments in 2025 totaled 146 million euros or 169 million dollars, some 16 percent above the previous year's sum (2024: 126 million euros). Beyond financing the expansion of the network, the funds were devoted chiefly to automation and digitalization projects designed to improve productivity. This allowed the organization to successfully accommodate additional consignment volumes within its existing systems.

Sustainability anchored in corporate strategy

Gebrüder Weiss has anchored sustainability in its corporate strategy and, as part of the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), committed itself to pursuing scientifically authenticated climate goals. During 2025, it continued to build on its climate strategy. Through the installation of additional modules, the total capacity of its photovoltaic systems climbed to 19.7 megawatt peak. The 15,000 megawatt-hours of electricity generated are equivalent to roughly half of the power requirements of all Gebrüder Weiss locations worldwide.

Furthermore, the organization added 14 more electric trucks to its fleet in Austria and expanded the charging infrastructure available. With transparent CO2 reporting and a standardized model for offsetting sustainable fuels ("Book & Claim"), Gebrüder Weiss enables its customers to allocate emission reductions to individual consignments and thereby quantify their success in reaching climate goals.

"The uncertainties pervading global trade will continue to impact us all in 2026. The most recent escalation in the Middle East has further aggravated geopolitical tensions, demonstrating how quickly global supply chains can face disruption. During this current phase, stable transport networks and dependable partners have become imperatives. Gebrüder Weiss rests on a very solid financial foundation, is internationally operational, and invests strategically in both technology and infrastructure. This will equip us to continue supporting our clients in the challenging environments ahead as well," says Wolfram Senger-Weiss.

The logistics company Gebrüder Weiss generated net revenues of 2.73 billion euros in fiscal 2025. (Source: Gebrüder Weiss / Schlaghuber)

Wolfram Senger-Weiss, Gebrüder Weiss CEO. (Source: Gebrüder Weiss / Ohligschläger)

A total of 146 million euros were invested in expanding the network and projects designed to enhance automation and digitalization. Seen here, the location in Zagreb, Croatia, which was expanded in 2025. (Source: Gebrüder Weiss / ivomi-produkcija.com)

Revenues in the European land transport segment totaled 1.55 billion euros (2024: 1.52 billion euros). (Source: Gebrüder Weiss / ivomi-produkcija.com)

In its Air & Sea operations, Gebrüder Weiss posted revenues of 913 million euros (2024: 929 million euros). (Source: Gebrüder Weiss / Schlaghuber)

In Austria, 14 new electric trucks entered service, and the organization established its own charging facilities. Shown here: two new e-trucks outside company head office in Lauterach, Austria. (Source: Gebrüder Weiss)

Gebrüder Weiss generated 15,000 megawatt-hours of electricity with its own photovoltaic systems. Seen here, the new installation atop the logistics and IT center in Wolfurt, Austria. (Source: Gebrüder Weiss / Darko Todorovic)

About Gebrüder Weiss

Gebrüder Weiss, a global freight forwarder with a core business of overland transport, air, and sea freight and logistics as well as supply chain management, is the world's oldest transport company with a history going back more than half a millennium. The family-run organization employs more than 8,600 people worldwide and boasts 180 company-owned locations. The business presence in North America includes headquarters in Chicago and offices in Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Denver, El Paso, Houston, Laredo, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Phoenix, Salt Lake City, San Francisco, Montreal, Toronto, and Vancouver. The company has implemented a wide variety of environmental, economic, and social initiatives and is considered a pioneer in sustainable business practices. The company's emphasis on superior customer service pairs customized solutions with a single point of contact to provide customers with focused, reliable, and economical solutions. www.gw-world.com/us

