GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.03.2026 14:18 Uhr
133 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Czechoslovak Group A.S.: Statement Regarding Media Report Concerning Fábrica de Municiones de Granada and NSPA

CSG confirms that it has conducted a comprehensive legal audit of the dealings of Fábrica de Municiones de Granada (FMG) with the NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) over the past several years. The review found no evidence of irregularities or unlawful conduct in relation to NSPA or any other state agency.

FMG has been actively communicating and cooperating with NSPA in order to clarify the current situation and has shared the results of its internal audit with the agency.

Based on these results and to the best of the company's knowledge, FMG believes it has not engaged in any wrongdoing or non-compliant activity. The company continues to monitor the situation closely and, through its legal counsel, is preserving all available legal options to protect its rights and legitimate interests.

Given the current market environment and the fact that NSPA represents one of many FMG customers, the situation has had no material impact, nor is expected to have any material impact, on the financial position or business prospects of FMG and/or the CSG Group. FMG can still sell directly to NATO member states.

FMG and the CSG Group remain fully committed to the highest standards of compliance and transparency and will provide further updates if and when new information becomes available.

About CSG

CSG N.V. ("CSG") is a Dutch company and a leading European defence industrial group, with its top management headquartered in Prague, Czech Republic. CSG develops and delivers defence and industrial technologies that contribute to a safer and more stable future. The Group focuses on the development and manufacturing of strategically important products, systems and technologies in the fields of defence and ammunition, as well as in related sectors such as aerospace. CSG operates key manufacturing facilities in the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Germany, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Serbia and India, and exports its products worldwide. The Group continues to invest in the growth of its portfolio companies and the expansion of its core business activities. Key companies within the Group include Excalibur Army (Czech Republic, land systems), Tatra Trucks (Czech Republic, vehicles), MSM Group (Slovakia, artillery ammunition) and The Kinetic Group (United States, small-calibre ammunition). CSG employs more than 14,000 people across its integrated and affiliated companies. In 2024, the Group reported annual revenues of EUR 4.0 billion. CSG shares are traded on Euronext Amsterdam under the ticker CSG.

More information is available at: www.czechoslovakgroup.com.

Press service CSG
Andrej Círtek, spokesperson
tel.: +420 602 494 208
E-mail: andrej.cirtek@czechoslovakgroup.cz


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
