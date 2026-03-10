The Netherlands set a record in 2025, generating 132?billion?kWh of electricity, up 10% from 2024, with renewables supplying 49% of output and exports rising 25% to 30?billion kWh.The Netherlands generated 132 billion kWh of electricity in 2025, a 10% increase from 2024, as output from solar, natural gas, and coal rose, according to provisional data from Statistics Netherlands (CBS). Electricity exports reached 30 billion kWh, up 25% from the previous year, driven largely by demand from Germany and Belgium. Renewables accounted for 49% of total production, with solar output increasing 17% year ...

