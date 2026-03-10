Anzeige
Dienstag, 10.03.2026
WKN: A0KFDX | ISIN: INE136B01020
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
CYIENT LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CYIENT LTD 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
10.03.2026 14:36 Uhr
81 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cyient and Prospecta to Transform Asset-Intensive Industries through Unified Master Data Foundation

HYDERABAD, India, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyient Limited, a global intelligent engineering solutions and services company, today announced a strategic partnership with Prospecta, a leader in enterprise Master Data Management (MDM) and data governance solutions. Together, the companies will help accelerate asset-intensive industries in embracing intelligence by delivering a platform-led, industry-leading Master Data Management solution that transforms fragmented operational data into a single, trusted digital foundation for industries such as Mining, Energy, and Transportation.

The partnership brings together Cyient's deep domain expertise in engineering and asset lifecycle management with Prospecta's cloud-native Master Data Management and data governance platform. By establishing harmonized, governed, and AI-ready master data at scale, the joint solution enables organizations to move beyond data fragmentation across operations, decision-making, and asset performance.

Mining, Energy and other heavy-asset industries operate complex, capital-intensive assets across distributed environments. However, inconsistent asset hierarchies, manual data remediation, and low trust in data continue to limit reliability, safety, predictive maintenance, advanced analytics, and ESG reporting.

Cyient and Prospecta aim to solve these challenges by creating a unified master data backbone that enables organizations in embracing intelligence at scale-improving decision-making, enabling predictive maintenance and reliability analytics, supporting digital twins, and accelerating AI deployment. The solution integrates securely with existing IT and OT landscapes, enabling organizations to modernize asset and service lifecycle management while supporting multi-site, global operations.

The outcome is measurable business impact, including reduced maintenance costs, improved asset uptime, better operational insights and enhanced compliance and security, hence leading to superior customer experience

"Asset-intensive industries are at a pivotal point where AI and advanced analytics can deliver transformational outcomes only if the underlying data foundation is trusted," said Harjott Atrii, Chief Business Officer - Strategic Initiatives, Cyient. "Through our partnership with Prospecta, we are enabling customers in embracing intelligence by building a reliable, governed digital core that improves safety, reliability, and operational performance," he added.

"Master data is the backbone of intelligent operations," said Ranjan Bakshi, Founder & CEO, Prospecta. "Partnering with Cyient allows us to take a co-creation and joint go-to-market approach that directly addresses industry-specific asset and service lifecycle challenges. Together, we are enabling organizations to move from fragmented data to a single source of truth that accelerates digital transformation and AI adoption," he added.

The partnership will focus on joint solution development, co-innovation, and global go-to-market initiatives to modernize asset and service lifecycle management across industries.

About Cyient
Cyient (Estd: 1991, NSE: CYIENT) delivers intelligent engineering solutions across products, plants, and networks for over 300 global customers, including 30% of the top 100 global innovators. As a company, Cyient is committed to designing a culturally inclusive, socially responsible, and environmentally sustainable tomorrow together with our stakeholders.

For more information, please visit www.cyient.com
Follow news about the company at @Cyient

About Prospecta
Prospecta is a global leader in enterprise data management, empowering enterprises to manage trusted, consistent, and business-ready master data across complex ERP environments. Its multi-domain platform, MDO, brings clarity, control, and confidence to enterprise data across products, assets, customers, and ERP environments. Powered by intelligent AI capabilities, Prospecta enables organizations to continuously explore, remediate, and govern their data at scale.

For more information, https://www.prospecta.com/

Gowtham Uyalla

Kaizzen PR

+91 99892 22959

gowtham.uyalla@kaizzencomm.com

Phalguna Harijandhyala

Cyient

Phalguna.Harijandhyala@cyient.com

Tanuja Thapliyal

Prospecta
+91 9873799320

tanuja.thapliyal@prospecta.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cyient-and-prospecta-to-transform-asset-intensive-industries-through-unified-master-data-foundation-302709386.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
