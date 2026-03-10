Subaru of America: Subaru and Gifts for Good Celebrate First-year Results of Customer Appreciation Gifting Program

Subaru customers redeemed 141,184 social impact gifts, each directly benefiting a nonprofit organization or social enterprise to drive measurable social and environmental impact

CAMDEN, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / March 10, 2026 / Subaru of America, Inc. and Gifts for Good today announced the first-year results of their national customer appreciation gifting program, a key feature of Subaru's Love-Encore vehicle delivery experience. Subaru customers who purchase a new vehicle and return to their participating retailer for a Subaru Love-Encore delivery receive a gift of their choice; each directly benefiting a nonprofit organization or social enterprise that supports people in need, animals, or the environment. The milestone marks a successful first year of transforming customer gratitude into tangible, measurable impact for people, communities, and the planet.

The program launched on March 1, 2025, as part of the complementary follow-up delivery experience, which invites new customers back to the retailer 14 to 45 days after purchase to meet with a dedicated expert who can answer any questions they have about their new Subaru. As Gifts for Good's largest corporate partner, Subaru introduced values-driven gifts that allow customers to either choose a mission-aligned product or direct the gift's value to charity. Each physical gift option is a quality, ethically sourced product that comes with a story card so customers can read about the impact the gift selection has made. Customers also have the option to make a difference by redeeming the gift value towards a charitable impact.

IMPACT AT A GLANCE (Year 1)

141,184 gifts redeemed (50% directed as charitable contribution gifts)

54,213 rides to treatment for cancer patients

594,188 hours (about 68 years) of care for rescue animals across America

13,669 U.S. students in need supplied with a year of school supplies

Eight tons of e-waste potentially diverted from landfills

8,368 trees planted through reforestation projects

11,580 meals provided to people in the U.S. facing food insecurity

8,806 blankets provided to American children entering foster care

Jenise Steverding, Chief Impact Officer, Gifts for Good: "One of the best parts of our platform is that it empowers customers to choose a physical gift or give their gift value to charity. With half of all Subaru gift redemptions supporting charitable outcomes, the program clearly resonates-generating real and measurable impact."

Tim Tagye, Vice President of Field and Distributor Operations, Subaru of America, Inc.: "Gifts for Good understands the intersection of upholding our brand values and our commitment to the customer experience. At Subaru, we look for partners who view impact and engagement as fundamentally linked, and the Gifts for Good platform meaningfully extends the Subaru experience beyond the showroom, creating a lasting impression throughout the ownership journey."

Subaru customer gift selections supported mission-driven partners, including Best Friends Animal Society (animal welfare), Kids In Need Foundation (school supplies), and Comfort Cases (supporting children entering foster care).

Corey Gordon, Chief Executive Officer, Kids In Need Foundation: "Thanks to our valued partnership with Gifts for Good and their work with Subaru, essential resources are going directly into the hands of students and teachers who need them most. We're proud to be part of this shared effort and the meaningful impact it's making in classrooms and communities across the country."

The gifting experience was designed to reflect what Subaru customers care about-giving back, ethical products, pets, and the outdoors-offering both mission-driven physical gifts and charitable options tied to real outcomes. In the first year, customers sent 34,075 thank-you notes to Subaru through the gifting platform, underscoring the program's resonance with new owners.

To ensure every eligible customer can participate, Gifts for Good collaborated with Subaru's IT team to develop a secure VIN (Vehicle Identification Number) - based eligibility validation method at the retailer upon completion of the Love-Encore visit, enabling participation even for customers without email addresses or internet access.

Many of the physical gifts for the Subaru program are picked and packed in partnership with Goodwill Southern California, supporting job creation and workforce training for individuals facing barriers to employment.

Laura Hertz, CEO, Gifts for Good: "Subaru customers have shown that when given the choice, they want their appreciation to do more. Achieving these kinds of outcomes in just the first year proves that a customer experience moment can also be a community impact moment-scaled nationally."

To explore the Subaru Love-Encore gifting program and Subaru's commitment to sustainable, ethical gift sourcing, visit: giftsforgood.com/subaru.

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc.?(SOA) is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of?Subaru Corporation?of Japan. Headquartered in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts, and accessories through a network of about 640 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants, including?Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc., the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the?Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA and the SOA Foundation have donated more than $340 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged over 115,000 volunteer hours. Subaru is dedicated to being More Than a Car Company and to making the world a better place. For additional information, visit?media.subaru.com. Follow us on?Facebook,?Instagram,?LinkedIn,?TikTok, and?YouTube.

About Gifts for Good

Gifts for Good is the leading impact-driven gifting technology company that helps businesses create meaningful corporate gifts that give back. Specializing in products made by nonprofit and social enterprise partners, Gifts for Good makes it easy for companies to integrate giving into employee gifts, client appreciation, and branded merchandise. Since 2017, Gifts for Good has partnered with brands such as Google, Microsoft, Zoom and KPMG, benefiting over 3 million people worldwide and contributing over $4.9 million to charity. The company envisions a world where every gift purchased gives back. Learn more at giftsforgood.com.

