Lenovo Recognized as a SERI Champion for Leadership in Electronics Sustainability

SERI's Champions program honors organizations that voluntarily advance electronics sustainability beyond regulatory requirements

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / March 10, 2026 / Lenovo has been named a SERI Champion of Electronics Sustainability, a designation that highlights the company's industry-leading commitment to responsible electronics reuse, recycling, and circularity. The recognition reflects Lenovo's long-standing work to integrate the Responsible Recycling (R2) standard into its global Asset Recovery Services, ensuring used electronics are managed with the highest levels of environmental and data security compliance.

SERI's Champions program honors organizations that voluntarily advance electronics sustainability beyond regulatory requirements. Lenovo's recognition is rooted in its adoption of the R2v3 standard, the world's most widely implemented certification for used electronics. R2v3 provides a comprehensive framework for managing the entire reverse supply chain - prioritizing reuse, maximizing recovery of materials, and minimizing environmental impact.

As of February 2026, Lenovo's manufacturing centers in Ullo, Hungary; Shenzhen, China; and Wuhan, China hold R2v3 certification. These facilities operate to the highest global standard for responsible electronics processing, reinforcing Lenovo's focus on transparency and continuous improvement across its operations.

Lenovo also advances circularity through its supply chain. The company drives its suppliers to obtain a certified electronics recycled standard, helping ensure responsible practices across the broader ecosystem. In addition, Lenovo participates on two of SERI's Technical Advisory Committees, contributing expertise to the ongoing development of global electronics sustainability standards.

Lenovo will undergo an annual review by SERI to maintain its status as a Champion of Electronics Sustainability.

For more information about the SERI Champions Program, visit https://sustainableelectronics.org/champions/

To learn more about Lenovo's approach to circularity and responsible recovery, explore the latest Environmental, Social and Governance Report.

About Lenovo

Lenovo is a US$69 billion revenue global technology powerhouse, ranked #196 in the Fortune Global 500, and serving millions of customers every day in 180 markets. Focused on a bold vision to deliver Smarter Technology for All, Lenovo has built on its success as the world's largest PC company with a full-stack portfolio of AI-enabled, AI-ready, and AI-optimized devices (PCs, workstations, smartphones, tablets), infrastructure (server, storage, edge, high performance computing and software defined infrastructure), software, solutions, and services. Lenovo's continued investment in world-changing innovation is building a more equitable, trustworthy, and smarter future for everyone, everywhere. Lenovo is listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange under Lenovo Group Limited (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY). To find out more visit https://www.lenovo.com, and read about the latest news via our StoryHub.

Find more stories and multimedia from Lenovo at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Lenovo

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/lenovo

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Lenovo

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/lenovo-recognized-as-a-seri-champion-for-leadership-in-electronics-sus-1145642