Authority Engine today announced the availability of its AI Authority Engineering Framework, a comprehensive methodology developed from founder Dr. Patrick McAvoy's newly completed Doctor of Business Administration research on how AI-driven discovery systems impact business authority and competitive positioning. The framework is now accessible at authority-engine.ai.





The AI Authority Engineering Framework provides organizations with a structured approach to becoming the entities that AI systems reference, recommend, and trust. Built on doctoral research titled "The Impact of AI-Driven Discovery Systems on Perceived Business Authority and Competitive Positioning," the framework addresses how businesses can systematically engineer authority signals that AI platforms interpret as credibility markers.

"As AI becomes the primary layer between buyers and information, the signals that determine business authority are fundamentally changing," said Dr. McAvoy. "This framework translates my doctoral research into actionable infrastructure that organizations can implement to strengthen their positioning in AI-mediated markets."

Framework Addresses Critical Market Shift

The framework covers how AI systems evaluate and prioritize authority signals, why traditional digital marketing infrastructure fails in AI-mediated discovery, and the specific mechanisms organizations can implement to become structurally positioned as authorities within AI-driven environments. The methodology treats authority as engineered infrastructure rather than accumulated byproduct.

Market data underscores the urgency. 37 percent of consumers now begin their searches with AI tools rather than traditional search engines, according to Search Engine Land's 2026 study. Among AI shoppers, AI ranks as the second most influential shopping source behind only search engines, surpassing retailer websites and even recommendations from friends and family, according to research from the Interactive Advertising Bureau.

The framework provides organizations with the systematic approach needed to adapt to this shift, translating Dr. McAvoy's academic research into practical implementation steps that businesses can deploy to strengthen their authority positioning in AI-driven discovery systems.

Research Foundation and Practical Application

The framework is grounded in Dr. McAvoy's doctoral research, which examined how AI assistants, search engines, and automated recommendation systems increasingly mediate buyer behavior and which authority signals carry the most weight in algorithmic evaluation. The research identified that AI systems frequently prioritize perceived authority signals when selecting sources, creating structural advantages for organizations that understand how authority is interpreted by machine intelligence.

Authority Engine has applied these research principles with clients across industries, demonstrating that organizations positioned correctly within AI-mediated discovery systems gain compounding competitive advantages. The newly released framework makes this methodology accessible to organizations seeking to strengthen their visibility and credibility in AI-driven markets.

The framework is available now at authority-engine.ai for organizations preparing to compete in AI-mediated markets.

About Dr. Patrick McAvoy's Doctoral Research

Dr. McAvoy's Doctor of Business Administration research examined the critical inflection point where AI becomes the primary filter between buyers and information. The research provides a structured framework for understanding how artificial intelligence is reshaping the mechanisms through which organizations are discovered, evaluated, and trusted in modern markets.

The completion of the doctoral degree strengthens the intellectual foundation behind Authority Engine's methodology and positions the firm as a defining voice in the emerging discipline of AI-driven authority infrastructure.

About Authority Engine

Authority Engine helps organizations strengthen their visibility, credibility, and strategic positioning in AI-driven discovery environments. Founded by Dr. Patrick McAvoy, the firm applies research-backed frameworks to engineer authority as infrastructure, enabling businesses to become the entities that AI systems reference and recommend. Authority Engine serves growth-focused companies, law firms, marketing agencies, and SMBs globally.

