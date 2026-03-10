Anzeige
10.03.2026 15:02 Uhr
Standard Premium Finance Holdings Inc: Standard Premium Finance Holdings, Inc. Presenting at NIBA's 152nd Investment Conference in Fort Lauderdale, FL March 12, 2026

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / March 10, 2026 / Standard Premium Finance Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX:SPFX) ("Standard Premium"), a leading specialty finance company, is pleased to announce that it will be presenting at NIBA's 152nd Investment Conference in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

"Presenting at the NIBA conference allows us to showcase the strengths of Standard Premium and discuss our 2026 growth initiatives with the investment banking community," says William Koppelmann, CEO, Standard Premium. "We continue to strengthen our national presence through state licensing approvals, increased loan originations, prompt portfolio growth and expanded credit facilities as we continue our strategic expansion to deliver consistent value to our clients and shareholders."

During the NIBA conference Brian Krogol, CFO, Standard Premium, will be giving a presentation detailing the Company's growth trajectory, goals for 2026 and an overall premium insurance market outlook. With heightened demand for premium financing solutions, Standard Premium will be engaging with the investment banking community to discuss opportunities for investment and collaboration.

William and Brian will be available for one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the conference. To learn more about Standard Premium or to schedule a meeting during NIBA, please contact Brian Krogol, CFO, Standard Premium at bkrogol@standardpremium.com.

About Standard Premium Finance Holdings, Inc.

Standard Premium Finance Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX:SPFX), is a specialty finance company which has financed premiums on over $2 Billion of property and casualty insurance policies since 1991. We currently operate in 42 states and are seeking M&A opportunities of synergistic businesses to leverage economies of scale. https://www.standardpremium.com/

About National Investment Banking Association

The National Investment Banking Association (NIBA) is a non-profit organization that has been serving the micro-cap and small-cap investment community for over 40 years. NIBA's 152nd Investment Conference website is available here: https://nibas-152nd-investment-conference.events.accessnewswire.com/

For more information contact:

Nicholas Turchiano
CPR Marketing
nturchiano@cpronline.com
201-641-1911x35

SOURCE: Standard Premium Finance Holdings Inc



