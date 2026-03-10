Avid: Fundraising Benchmarks, Rebuilt for the Way Fundraising Really Works

Avid and Wilandlaunch the largest nonprofit fundraising benchmark ever created - giving fundraisers free, instant access to up-to-date performance data from peers.

DALLAS, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / March 10, 2026 / Avid, the Fundraising Operating System built for hands-on fundraisers, today announced a new partnership with Wiland, a leader in predictive audience intelligence and marketing analytics, to launch the largest, most up-to-date nonprofit fundraising benchmark ever made available to the sector.

For the first time, nonprofit fundraisers can see how they're performing right now-using real, continuously updated data from peer organizations - rather than waiting months for survey-based reports that describe a world that no longer exists.

The new benchmark represents fundraising performance from 1,000+ nonprofits and over $14 billion in annual donation data, updated monthly. Access is free and available today.

"Fundraisers don't struggle because they lack commitment or creativity," said Ray Gary, CEO of Avid. "They struggle because insight arrives too late, in the wrong format, or disconnected from the work itself. This benchmark is a concrete example of what Avid exists to do: remove the friction between understanding and action, so fundraisers can focus on building trust and sustaining relationships."

A Benchmark Built on Reality, Not Surveys

For decades, nonprofit benchmarking has relied on annual surveys and static averages - useful in hindsight, but poorly suited to the pace and complexity of modern fundraising.

The Avid + Wiland benchmark is built on real nonprofit fundraising performance and refreshed monthly. The result is a living, dynamic view of the sector - one that reflects how fundraising actually works today, and delivers clarity while decisions can still be made.

Key features of the benchmark include:

Always up-to-date insights, with monthly updates

The largest dynamic nonprofit fundraising benchmark available, representing over $14B in annual donations

Real performance data, not self-reported survey averages

Sophisticated metrics across revenue, acquisition, retention, upgrades, donor lifecycles, and contactability

Customizable views, with filters by vertical and organization size for more relevant comparisons

"Data only creates value when it's usable in real time," said Mike Gingell, CEO of Wiland. "By integrating Wiland's data into Avid, this benchmark gives fundraisers a level of accuracy and scale that allows insight to inform and drive execution."

From Insight to Action, Without the Waiting

The Avid + Wiland benchmark marks a shift from benchmarking as a retrospective exercise to benchmarking as part of the work itself - supporting decisions while momentum still exists.

This is the same principle that underpins Avid's Fundraising Operating System. It coordinates data, decisions, and execution continuously, so teams spend less time waiting, reworking, and resetting, and more time showing up at the right moments, deepening trust, and sustaining generosity over time.

In a sector built on trust, clarity isn't just helpful; it's foundational.

The benchmark is available at no cost to any nonprofit that registers. Organizations using Avid gain additional value through direct integration with their own fundraising data, enabling faster prioritization and more confident action.

Free Benchmark Access

The Avid + Wiland nonprofit fundraising benchmark is available today, for the first time.

Get free, instant access to the benchmark:

https://app.avidai.com/register/wiland

Dive Deeper

Avid + Wiland are hosting a live preview of the new benchmark on March 31st, 2026 at Noon CT. Reserve your spot for the preview to see the current challenges and opportunities fundraisers are facing in 2026.

Reserve your spot for the free, live Avid + Wiland benchmark preview:

https://www.avidai.com/the-state-of-nonprofit-fundraising-in-2026/

About Avid

Avid is the Fundraising Operating System that coordinates data, decisions, and execution continuously - so fundraisers can spend less time waiting, reworking, and resetting, and more time showing up at the right moments, building trust, and sustaining relationships over time. When coordination replaces complexity, costs are reduced at scale.

About Wiland

Wiland, Inc. is a data science company that helps brands and nonprofits find, keep, and grow their best customers. Powered by advanced predictive analytics and machine learning, our solutions transform extensive consumer spending and intent signals into precise audiences and actionable insights. The result is smarter marketing that drives profitable acquisition, stronger retention, and greater customer lifetime value across every channel. With a foundation of ethical data practices and privacy-first innovation, Wiland delivers the intelligence organizations need to achieve measurable outcomes with confidence.

