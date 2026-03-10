Jazz Emerges from Stealth with $61M to Tackle Data Loss Prevention Through AI-Powered Understanding

Backed by Glilot Capital Partners and Team8, Jazz replaces legacy rule-based DLP with an Agentic Investigator that analyzes real data behavior, cutting thousands of noisy daily alerts down to a small number of validated, high-confidence risks.

Already serving Lemonade, AlphaSense, CAVA, and more.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / March 10, 2026 / Jazz, the company turning Data Loss Prevention (DLP) into an intelligence system that understands how data is actually used and explains intent, context, and risk in plain English, today emerged from stealth and announced $61 million in Seed and Series A funding, led by Glilot Capital Partners and Team8, with participation from Ten Eleven Ventures (1011vc), Merlin Ventures, Encoded Ventures, MassMutual Ventures as well as leading Cyber entrepreneurs. This funding will power the company's vision to become the industry's top DLP platform - scaling globally, expanding enterprise adoption, and building the engineering, research, and go-to-market capabilities needed to lead this new era and own the category.

DLP tools are meant to stop sensitive company information - product roadmaps, source code, customer lists, and financial documents - from slipping out through everyday work; An employee sharing a file to the wrong place, pasting sensitive text into a GenAI tool, or using an unmanaged app. But for two decades, DLP has been built on a rule-based framework that is infamously known to provide more noise and business friction than security.

According to Verizon's 2025 Data Breach Investigations Report (DBIR), the human element is involved in roughly 60% of data breaches - a simple mistake, an employee being manipulated, or misuse by an insider. This leaves many security teams stuck in one of two familiar realities: they're either running legacy DLP programs as a compliance checkbox while drowning in noisy alerts and endless tuning, or they avoid DLP altogether because the guaranteed operational cost is too heavy - consciously accepting the immense risk of sensitive data walking out the door.

"For years, security leaders have been stuck choosing between protecting their data and maintaining their business agility," said Ido Livneh, Co-founder and CEO of Jazz. "Traditional DLP was built on rigid rules that don't understand how modern work actually happens, which leaves teams drowning in noise while real risks slip through. Jazz changes that by deeply understanding intent and context in every incident, finally delivering meaningful risk reduction without slowing the business down."

Instead of requiring teams to predict and write rules for every scenario, Jazz employs an autonomous Agentic Investigator that learns the organization's business processes. It analyzes the full context of every event-the user, the data, and system, and the business process-to determine intent, automatically distinguishing between legitimate workflows and actual risk.

In one 5,000-employee customer deployment, Jazz reduced daily DLP noise from tens of thousands of low-confidence detections to an average of just ten pre-investigated incidents per day, so teams can focus on the few moments that truly matter. Jazz is already in production at dozens of customer environments, including Lemonade, AlphaSense and CAVA.

"In large financial institutions, the sheer volume of data and the complexity of regulations make traditional DLP difficult to manage," said Oliver Newbury, former Global CISO at Barclays. "Jazz's AI-native, context-driven platform is the only scalable way to manage data risk in the modern enterprise."

"For more than 20 years, DLP has forced security teams into an unfair tradeoff: accept the risk, or accept the operational pain," said Kobi Samboursky, co-founder and managing partner at Glilot Capital Partners. "Jazz stands out because it leverages AI to rethink and rebuild the category from first principles. The team's pace, earning more than a dozen paying customers in its first year, is proof the market has been waiting for this."

"It is rare to see a company achieve this caliber of customer traction and measurable outcomes so early, especially in a category as notoriously difficult as DLP," said Liran Grinberg, Co-Founder and managing partner at Team8. "Jazz didn't just incrementally improve DLP; they fundamentally solved the friction that has plagued this category for two decades. By replacing brittle rule-writing with deep contextual understanding of intent, they are delivering real risk reduction without slowing the business down. We believe Jazz is defining the inevitable future of data security in the GenAI era."

Jazz was founded by Ido Livneh (CEO), Jake Tuertskey (Chief AI Officer), Noam Issachar (CBO), and Yonatan Zohar (CTO), veterans of Unit 81 and alumni of companies including Axonius and Laminar.

