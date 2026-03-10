Path Fertility: For Couples in "Fertility Limbo," a Real-World Study Published by JARG Finds "Normal" Semen Analysis May Not Tell the Whole Story

A peer-reviewed, multi-clinic study published in the Journal of Assisted Reproduction and Genetics suggests an epigenetic sperm-quality profile can add missing information for infertile couples and clinicians, especially when they are considering IUI (Intrauterine Insemination), IVF (In Vitro Insemination), and/or ICSI (Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection).

Path Fertility's review of this capstone research, including the data gathered from preceding studies, confirms clinical data show that "up to 25% of men with a 'normal' Semen Analysis result have sperm that are incapable of producing a healthy pregnancy without intervention via advanced fertility techniques."

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESS Newswire / March 10, 2026 / A newly published, peer-reviewed study adds real-world evidence that some couples are stuck in "fertility limbo" even after a Semen Analysis comes back "normal."

Recently published in the Journal of Assisted Reproduction and Genetics (JARG), the multi-clinic report found that while traditional Semen Analysis tests measure sperm count, movement, and shape, they do not directly measure whether sperm function well enough for certain fertility treatments to work.

According to Andy Olson, CEO and Co-Founder of Path FertilityTM, while it's obvious that traditional Semen Analysis testing is a crucial first step for understanding sperm viability, for many infertile couples, Semen Analysis alone is not enough.

"This new study reinforces what so many couples experience firsthand: 'normal' Semen Analysis test results don't always come with answers," Olson said. "In fact, our review of the clinical data shows that up to 25% of men with a 'normal' Semen Analysis result have sperm that are incapable of producing a healthy pregnancy without intervention via advanced fertility techniques.

"When couples are stuck in such fertility limbo, they deserve better information sooner. Peer-reviewed, real-world evidence like that shown in this JARG report (and data gathered from prior studies), can help patients and clinicians have a more informed conversation about what to try next and what expectations are realistic."

PHOTO CAPTION: Andy Olson, CEO and Co-Founder of Path Fertility. March 2026.

What the JARG Study Found

The JARG study analyzed outcomes from 537 couples treated at 10 U.S. fertility clinics and reported a clear pattern: when men had an Abnormal result on an epigenetic sperm test, no pregnancies were recorded from Intrauterine Insemination (IUI) in the outcomes captured in this real-world dataset. {NOTE: Epigenetics is a DNA-level method for scientists to study how cells turn genes on and off, including within sperm cells.}

By contrast, outcomes for in-vitro fertilization (IVF) using Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI) did not show a meaningful difference based on the epigenetic result.

A Quick Translation of the Treatments Mentioned in the Study

To understand why these findings matter, it can help to understand the difference between common fertility treatments. For example,

IUI ( intrauterine insemination ) is a procedure in which sperm is placed into the uterus around the time of ovulation. It is often tried early by couples attempting to overcome fertility challenges because it is less invasive and less costly than IVF;

IVF ( in vitro fertilization ) is a process where eggs are retrieved and fertilized in a lab; and

ICSI (intracytoplasmic sperm injection) is a common IVF technique where a highly trained IVF lab embryologist injects a single sperm into an egg to help fertilization occur.

What Semen Analysis Can Show and What it Cannot

Within the medical community, a Semen Analysis test is considered the "Standard of Care" in the field of infertility when it comes to identifying how many sperm are present in a semen sample, how they look, and how they move.

But a Semen Analysis test does not answer the question most infertile couples care about the most: Can these sperm do the job needed to create a pregnancy, especially with a treatment like IUI?

In reality, some sperm can look "normal" with a Semen Analysis test, but still struggle with the key functions required for conception: finding the egg, binding to the egg, penetrating the egg, and fertilizing the egg.

What the Newer Test Looks at, in Plain English

The new JARG study focuses on a still new sperm test based on epigenetics that measures chemical markers that help control how genes behave and how well sperm are likely to function.

SpermQT, the new sperm-DNA test offered by Path Fertility, is designed to complement Semen Analysis testing by providing this additional epigenetics information about sperm quality and function.

PHOTO CAPTION: The at-home version of SpermQT, a newsperm-DNA test offered by Path Fertility. March 2026

Why this New JARG Study Matters Now

What makes this JARG paper important is that it reports real-world outcomes across 10 clinics, based on anonymous patient data.

Specifically, the JARG study showed that for IUI outcomes, "Abnormal" epigenetic sperm results resulted in zero recorded IUI pregnancies among the couples in the JARG dataset. Conversely, in IVF cases that used ICSI, outcomes did not differ significantly based on the epigenetics result.

For mainstream readers, the takeaway is straightforward: a "normal" Semen Analysis test result is not always the end of the male-fertility conversation.

VIDEO CAPTION: SpermQT introductory video posted on YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EHvFUEBctTs). SpermQT is a new sperm-DNA test offered by Path Fertility.

In fact, additional sperm-focused information may help couples and clinicians set better expectations earlier, especially when deciding whether to keep trying IUI or to move more quickly to more advanced fertility techniques like IVF and/or ICSI.

How Prior Scientific Studies Led to this "Capstone" Result with JARG

This JARG report builds on two peer-reviewed research studies published in 2023, starting with a July 2023 study in Frontiers in Genetics. This data validated the broader scientific approach behind the testing available with SpermQT.

It also found that sperm epigenetic variability was linked with pregnancy and live birth outcomes for IUI, while IVF outcomes did not show a similar separation.

Additionally, a November 2023 study in F&S Science reported that adding epigenetic sperm information could improve how well an analysis of sperm predicted IUI outcomes. This same study reported that IVF outcomes, largely using ICSI, did not show the same differences across epigenetic sperm quality groups.

Together, the 2023 findings laid the scientific groundwork for a greater understanding of sperm viability for infertile couples, while the new JARG paper extended that work into a larger, multi-clinic, real-world setting.

A Perspective from the Clinic

"Many couples hear that the Semen Analysis results are 'normal' and assume the male side has been cleared," said Kaylen Silverberg, MD, Medical Director and fertility specialist with Texas Fertility Center. "However, the type of peer-reviewed research in this JARG study supports a more comprehensive evaluation of male fertility, just as we do with our female patients. SpermQT test results enable couples to make decisions with clearer expectations, especially when considering whether to pursue repeated IUI cycles or proceed to IVF with ICSI."

A Comment from Path's Scientific Leadership

"Clinicians and couples alike should think of the data provided by SpermQT results as another piece of the puzzle," said Kristin Brogaard, Ph.D., Co-Founder and Chief Science Officer of Path Fertility, and a co-author of the JARG study. "Clearly, traditional Semen Analysis testing is still the 'Standard of Care' in fertility circles. However, this new test provides a deeper level of detail about sperm function that standard testing does not measure directly, and this additional information can be invaluable to couples struggling with infertility."

PHOTO CAPTION: Kristin Brogaard, Ph.D., Chief Science Officer and Co-Founder pf Path Fertility. March 2026.

Responsible Interpretation

This new study in JARG reports real-world associations across clinics and treatments, but it does not tell any individual couple what they should do. Patients should discuss testing and treatment options with a qualified clinician who can consider the full medical picture of both partners.

PHOTO CAPTION: SpermQT Test Results Overview Page from Path Fertility. March 2026

About Path Fertility and SpermQT

Path Fertility is focused on raising the "Standard of Care" in male fertility by providing deeper insight into sperm quality and function. As such, SpermQT is a sperm quality test based on epigenetic DNA-markers and is designed to complement Semen Analysis by adding new information related to sperm function.

NOTE: Published Studies Referenced in this Release

Journal of Assisted Reproduction and Genetics ( JARG ) , 2026: "Epigenetic sperm quality testing for predicting fertility treatment success: a real-world and multi-site analysis."

F&S Science , 2023: "Epigenetic determinants of reproductive potential augment the predictive ability of the semen analysis."

Frontiers in Genetics, 2023: "Tissue-specific DNA methylation variability and its potential clinical value."

Path Fertility and SpermQT are trademarks of Inherent Biosciences, Inc. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.

# # #

Media Contact: David Politis, me@davidpolitis.com, +1-801-556-8184

SOURCE: Path Fertility

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/for-couples-in-%22fertility-limbo-%22-a-real-world-study-published-by-jar-1145584