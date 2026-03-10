Helpware Reinvents Itself as a Global AI-Enabled BPM Company, Blending Advanced Technologies with Human Expertise

Driving Intelligent Business Operations Through an AI-Enabled BPM Model

LEXINGTON, KY / ACCESS Newswire / March 10, 2026 / Helpware announced a major transformation and repositioning as an AI-enabled Business Process Management (BPM) company, unveiling a refreshed brand identity, including a new logo and website, alongside an organizational realignment.

Since its foundation in 2015, Helpware has built a reputation as a trusted partner delivering high-quality customer experience solutions for startups, mid-sized businesses, and global enterprises. Yet the outsourcing landscape is evolving rapidly, driven by digital acceleration, artificial intelligence, and changing customer expectations. Against this backdrop, Helpware recognized the imperative of structural transformation.

From Outsourcing Partner to BPM Innovator

Moving beyond its traditional stronghold of delivering world-class outsourcing services, Helpware has evolved into a strategic AI-enabled BPM partner that designs and orchestrates an entire operational ecosystem combining advanced analytics, AI automation, and human insight to reshape how CX functions at scale. This empowers businesses to achieve greater agility, consistency, and resilience they need to thrive in new market realities.

To reflect this shift, Helpware has restructured into four focused divisions:

Helpware CX shapes AI-powered, human-centered customer experiences that strengthen relationships, improve retention, and build brand trust.

Helpware AI powers intelligent automation across people, processes, and platforms through the integration of customizable AI modules and high-quality training data.

Helpware Tech builds advanced software and technology solutions that streamline operations, drive efficiency, and enable scalability.

Helpware Media drives data-informed marketing strategies and creative campaigns that accelerate brand visibility and enable sustainable growth.

By aligning these four divisions within the BPM model, Helpware provides an end-to-end operational partnership spanning engineering, AI, marketing, and customer operations, forming an integrated ecosystem that delivers solutions across the full lifecycle, from strategy and consulting through implementation, delivery, and ongoing optimization.

Strengthening Leadership with Nanette Harrell

As part of this transformation, Nanette Harrell has been appointed President of Helpware. In this role, she will assume responsibility for IT, Operations, and Human Resources, and drive AI strategy and enablement. This alignment ensures tight integration between technology development and operational excellence, empowering teams to deliver the next generation of intelligent service offerings.

Nanette Harrell brings more than 20 years of leadership experience in technology and operations. She previously held senior roles at GE and Railinc, where she spearheaded large-scale transformations that streamlined processes and elevated customer satisfaction. Her appointment signals Helpware's commitment to strengthening its leadership bench with executives who combine technical depth, operational expertise, and a people-first philosophy.

Nanette shared her perspective on joining Helpware at this pivotal moment:

"What drew me to Helpware is its clear conviction that people remain at the heart of business, even in an era increasingly defined by AI. I believe in the power of blending advanced technology with human potential to deliver extraordinary results. My focus at Helpware will be to help clients design customer experiences that are intelligent, adaptive, and deeply human. We will use AI to anticipate needs and automate routine tasks, while empowering people to build trust, solve complex problems, and connect with customers in ways machines cannot. It's this balance-AI plus people-that will define the future of customer experience."

Refreshed Brand Identity and Digital Presence As part of its transformation into a global BPM leader, Helpware has refreshed its brand identity with a bold new logo and redesigned website. The new design introduces strong typography and a modern, confident aesthetic. Paired with a streamlined, user-friendly website, the refreshed brand identity reflects both continuity with its people-first roots and a forward-looking vision for intelligent growth.

A Vision for the Future

Robert Nash, Helpware Chief Executive Officer, describes the transformation as both a natural evolution and a bold step forward:

"When we started Helpware ten years ago, our vision was simple but powerful: to revolutionize traditional outsourcing by putting people at the center. That vision hasn't changed, but the tools available to us have. Artificial intelligence is reshaping how businesses operate, yet it cannot replace human insight, empathy, and creativity. Our new AI-enabled BPM positioning aims to unite these two forces. With AI providing speed, scale, and predictive power, and people bringing context, problem-solving, and emotional intelligence, we are creating a new model for how businesses can thrive." This transformation sets the company on a trajectory for continued growth. Helpware plans to continue investing in AI research and development, building partnerships with leading technology providers, and expanding its global delivery footprint. At the same time, the company remains committed to its people-first values, ensuring that as technology advances, the human element remains central. The new Helpware identity fully reflects its vision: A model where advanced technological innovations and human expertise work in harmony offers boundless opportunities to achieve greater impact. Nataliia Zemlianska, Content Strategist

