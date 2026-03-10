Volkswagen has connected its first 20?MW/40?MWh stationary storage system in Salzgitter, Germany, marking the start of its plan to integrate battery production, storage, and energy trading within a single corporate structure.From ESS News Volkswagen has entered the stationary battery storage market with the grid connection of its "Elli PowerCenter" in Salzgitter, Germany, according to Elli, the group's charging subsidiary. After several months of construction, the EV charging provider commissioned a 20?MW/40?MWh system and said it plans to expand the project, though specific figures and timelines ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...