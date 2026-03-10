Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 10.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Das Triple-Discovery-Setup, das der Markt noch nicht begriffen hat!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
10.03.2026 15:06 Uhr
146 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Third Reality, Inc.: Built on Proven Experience: THIRDREALITY Launches Smart Soil Moisture Sensor Gen2

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- THIRDREALITY today announced the launch of the Smart Soil Moisture Sensor Gen2, the next evolution of its smart gardening lineup. Built on extensive real-world usage and refined through continuous product iteration, Gen2 delivers enhanced consistency, durability, and connection stability-designed to support confident, everyday plant care.

Built on Real-World Experience

Following the successful adoption of its first-generation soil moisture sensor by tens of thousands of gardeners worldwide, THIRDREALITY leveraged long-term usage insights to further refine the Gen2 design. Rather than rethinking the concept, the focus was on strengthening core performance where it matters most in daily gardening: reliable readings, durable construction, and stable communication within the smart home.

The result is a sensor that builds on a proven foundation while offering meaningful, engineering-driven refinements for long-term use across a wide range of indoor and near-home outdoor environments.

Gen2 refinements focus on three key areas of performance:

1. More Consistent Moisture Readings
An optimized capacitive probe design improves measurement stability by reducing normal fluctuations across repeated readings. This allows gardeners to better understand soil conditions over time and make more informed watering decisions, supporting healthier plant growth and more efficient water use.

2. Enhanced Physical Durability
Gen2 maintains the same capacitive sensing principle while refining the probe's mechanical design. The active sensing region has been shortened, with non-sensing sections replaced by a reinforced plastic enclosure. This approach improves overall structural stability and reduces bending forces applied to the sensing element during insertion and handling, contributing to improved durability in long-term use.

3. Refined Signal Stability
With an upgraded antenna design, Gen2 provides more stable communication with compatible Zigbee hubs. While signal performance can vary based on home layout and construction materials, this refinement helps maintain reliable data transmission in typical indoor locations and sheltered outdoor areas such as covered patios or spaces near the home.

Designed for Modern Smart Home Ecosystems
The Smart Soil Moisture Sensor Gen2 supports Zigbee 3.0 hubs including SmartThings, Home Assistant (via ZHA or Zigbee2MQTT), Hubitat and Homey. For Apple Home and Google Home users, compatibility is available through the optional Smart Bridge MZ1.

Once integrated, the sensor fits naturally into smart home routines-enabling moisture alerts, automated watering workflows, and remote monitoring to help gardeners save time, conserve water, and care for plants with confidence.

"Our goal with Gen2 was refinement, not reinvention," said THIRDREALITY. "By building on a product already trusted by a large and diverse user base, we focused on strengthening consistency, durability, and everyday reliability-so the technology stays out of the way and gardening remains the priority."

Availability:

THIRDREALITY Smart Soil Moisture Sensor Gen2 is now available online, including Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0GHNB78F7 or https://thirdreality.com/product/smart-soil-moisture-sensor-gen2/. For more information and products about THIRDREALITY, you can visit the official website: https://www.thirdreality.com/

About THIRDREALITY

Third Reality is a smart home technology company, dedicated to developing high-quality, user-friendly, and secure smart home products. Through continuous innovation and a deep understanding of market needs, the company strives to provide an improved smart home experience for users worldwide.

Related Links:
Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube | TikTok

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X1hlTErEiyE

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/built-on-proven-experience-thirdreality-launches-smart-soil-moisture-sensor-gen2-302707793.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.