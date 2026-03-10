Cohesity Launches Enterprise AI Resilience Strategy to Power and Protect AI Initiatives

New strategy strengthens AI infrastructure protection, mitigates agent-driven risk, and activates trusted enterprise data for secure AI adoption

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohesity, the leader in AI data security, today unveiled its Enterprise AI Resilience strategy. This unified approach enables organizations to confidently adopt and scale AI by strengthening cyber resilience across the AI ecosystem.

"By strengthening defense and enabling secure data activation, Cohesity is establishing enterprise AI resilience as the foundation for responsible, high-velocity AI adoption," said Sanjay Poonen, CEO and President, Cohesity. "Enterprises need the confidence to manage AI-driven risk and recover quickly when disruptions occur. Cohesity provides the resilience foundation that protects AI infrastructure, governs data access, mitigates agent-driven risk, and unlocks the transformative power of trusted enterprise data."

Defense: Protecting AI Infrastructure, Governing Data, and Mitigating Agent Risk

As AI systems move from experimentation into production, enterprises must extend cyber resilience across the full AI stack:

AI agents and agent memory

Vector databases

Model configurations and policies

Training and fine-tuning datasets

Enterprise data stores

Cohesity preserves immutable snapshots of AI environments and enables synchronized, point-in-time recovery of agents, data, and supporting infrastructure, including files, databases, object storage, SaaS applications, vector stores, and agent memory, reducing downtime without full system rebuilds.

Protecting Against Rogue, Unintended, or Malicious Agent Actions

Through deep integrations with leading control and observability platforms, including ServiceNow and Datadog, Cohesity translates agent risk signals into automated, API-driven recovery workflows.

Governing Sensitive Data for AI through Cohesity Data Security Posture Management (DSPM), powered by Cyera.

This discovers and classifies sensitive data, monitors access patterns, and supports governance controls across AI-accessible environments. Combined with Cohesity's recovery capabilities, organizations can detect exposure or misuse and restore affected data and AI systems to trusted states.

Offense: Activating Trusted Enterprise for AI

Cohesity has announced federated semantic search via the Model Context Protocol (MCP), enabling AI-powered enterprise tools, including Glean, to securely access governed backup data without duplicating it or compromising compliance.

"AI agents are only as useful as the information they can securely access," said Zubin Irani, VP of Partnerships at Glean. "By enabling federated access to governed data in the Cohesity Data Cloud, we're helping organizations bring that trusted context into Glean so AI can deliver more accurate answers and actions while maintaining strong security and compliance controls."?

The upcoming Cohesity Gaia Catalog further extends the Cohesity Gaia AI platform, so teams can securely access protected data directly from leading analytics platforms such as Databricks and Microsoft Fabric, without duplicating data or rebuilding ETL (extract, transform, load) pipelines.

A Unified Platform for Enterprise AI Resilience

All capabilities are delivered through the Cohesity Data Cloud, a unified platform that enables organizations to:

Protect data across on-premises, cloud, and SaaS environments

Safeguard AI and agent infrastructure

Govern sensitive data exposure across AI environments

Rapidly recover AI environments and data to trusted states

Activate governed enterprise data securely for AI and analytics

