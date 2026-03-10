Zeno Group: NEW ZENO RESEARCH REVEALS COMMUNICATIONS IS AT A CROSSROADS

Clarity 2030 study of 1,400+ global communicators underscores the widening gap between the rising influence of communications and its readiness to meet the moment

NEW YORK, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zeno Group, the leading global integrated communications agency, today unveiled global research showing the unprecedented influence of communications across business strategy, growth, risk, and workforce decisions. Yet most communications leaders say they are not fully prepared for what the next four years will demand.

With 2030 serving as a global milestone year, baked into long-term economic, political, and workforce strategies, Zeno set out to understand the current state of the communications industry and what changes are required to realize its full potential.

Clarity 2030: Communications at a Crossroads brings into focus where communications is headed and how to translate its rising influence into lasting business advantage. Based on conversations with more than 1,400 communications leaders worldwide, our research shows the function gaining strategic ground at the highest levels inside organizations as CEOs increasingly prioritize reputation, AI governance, and internal culture - underscoring the Chief Communications Officer's role as a critical partner.

"Communications is no longer adjacent to the business. It is the business," said Barby K. Siegel, Global CEO of Zeno Group. "We are moving from being managers of the message to drivers of strategic growth and that is an important and exciting shift. We believe the organizations that re-think the structure, skills, and support communicators need will translate communications into measurable business impact."

Five Signals Uncovered by Clarity 2030

Signal #1: Rising Influence, Limited Readiness

72% of global communications professionals expect communications to have greater influence on business strategy, growth, risk, and workforce decisions by 2030.

Only 29% say they feel fully ready at the individual, team, or organizational level for what lies ahead.

While nearly three in four are confident in their skills today, 77% believe communications will require entirely new skill sets by 2030.

Signal #2: AI Leadership Expectations Without Adequate Tools

With AI representing one of the greatest change management challenges of our time, 65% of communicators say they are more influential than IT in shaping AI adoption - and roughly half are leading or partnering to steer change management.

Fewer than half say all teams have access to company-approved tools, and nearly one in five report the use of unsanctioned shadow tools.

Signal #3: Shifting Discovery, Rising Credibility

Globally, 79% of communicators say earned media is more important than ever in shaping reputation, as LLM search takes over from traditional search.

Most communicators (58%) say that AI engines will have the greatest impact on shaping perception and trust by 2030, outpacing than algorithms, feeds, and human voices-leaders, creators, journalists, employees-underscoring the increased importance of communications as the source of accuracy and truth.

Signal #4: Creative Thinking and Judgment Are Skill Differentiators

Creative experimentation ranks #1 among the human capabilities required of future communications leaders.

Emotional intelligence markers matter just as much as those technical skills. Having the courage to make tough calls under pressure, empathy and adaptability will play a big part in how leaders are judged.

Signal #5: Quiet Exit Risk Emerging

44% of communications professionals say they could imagine leaving the field by 2030.

AI disruption, leadership misalignment, job security, and limited advancement are driving the decision to leave communications.

Creative fulfillment, variety of work, flexibility and the opportunity to influence leadership and business decisions are what continue to keep communicators motivated to stay in the field.

"This is not a warning about what communications might lose," said Thomas Bunn, Zeno's Chief Client Impact Officer. "It is an opportunity to firmly position communications as a strategic growth engine at a time when the stakes have never been higher and the role of communicators has never been more integral to business success."

To learn more about Zeno Group and its capabilities, visit ZenoGroup.com or on social media at LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

About the Research

Clarity 2030 is a global research program examining how the communications function is evolving across regions and roles today and in the future. The study combines a quantitative survey of more than 1,400 communications professionals across 10 markets in North America, Europe, and APAC with 30 AI-moderated in-depth interviews with senior communications leaders across the globe. Fielded between September and December 2025, the research captures perspectives across career stages, organizational types, and geographies to assess how influence, readiness, skills, and structural support are changing as communications takes on a more central role in business strategy, risk, and decision-making. Global figures are region-balanced, with APAC, Europe, and North America represented equally in the overall result.

About Zeno Group:

Zeno Group is a fiercely independent and global, integrated communications agency, born from PR. We bring together the boldest and brightest talent to help clients across industries and sectors unlock the power of strategic communications. Guided by our "Fearless Pursuit of the Unexpected," we push the boundaries to achieve real business value and societal impact for clients. Winner of the industry's most coveted awards including the 2025 PRWeek Best Places to Work and 2025 Provoke Purpose-Driven PR Agency of the Year, Zeno has also been recognized by the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity. Zeno is a DJE Holdings Company.

Media Contact:Erin Mantz

erin.mantz@zenogroup.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2930029/Zeno_Group_Clarity_2030.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2930420/Zeno_logo_FINAL.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/new-zeno-research-reveals-communications-is-at-a-crossroads-302709503.html