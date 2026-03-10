Water Treatment Chemicals Market worth $48.0 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, "Water Treatment Chemicals Marketby Type (Flocculants & Coagulants, Corrosion Inhibitors, Scale Inhibitors, Biocides & Disinfectants, Chelating Agents), Source, End User (Residential, Commercial & Industrial), And Region - Global Forecast to 2030", The water treatment chemicals market is projected to grow from USD 40.2 billion in 2025 to USD 48.0 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.

Water Treatment Chemicals Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2022-2030

2025 Market Size: USD 40.2 billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 48.0 billion

CAGR (2025-2030): 4.5%

Water Treatment Chemicals Market Trends & Insights:

The water treatment chemicals market is experiencing strong growth as industrialization advances, freshwater supplies decline, and wastewater discharge regulations become more stringent. The new product development process focuses on designing environmentally safe, high-performance products, including bio-based coagulants and biodegradable scale inhibitors, as well as smart chemical dosing systems that optimize use and reduce waste. The digital monitoring technologies, together with modular plant designs, create a framework for industrial reuse and desalination and zero-liquid discharge systems to take advantage of their capabilities.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market with a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.

Scale Inhibitor is expected to be the fastest-growing type with a CAGR of 4.6% during forecast year.

Synthetic chemicals would hold the largest market share of around 80% during the forecast period.

Raw water treatment to hold largest market share during the forecast period.

Industrial end user to have the largest market share during the forecast period.

Companies such as Ecolab, BASF, Kemira, and Veolia among others, were identified as some of the star players in the water treatment chemicals market globally, given their strong market share and product footprint.

Aries Chemical, Inc., Buckman, and Dorf Ketal among others, have distinguished themselves among startups and SMEs by securing strong footholds in specialized niche areas, underscoring their potential as emerging market leaders.

The demand for water treatment chemicals is increasing as municipal and industrial systems require treatment to produce safe, reusable water that meets operational needs and regulatory standards. The rising demand for advanced chemical treatment programs stems from organizations increased regulatory requirements to manage effluent discharge and water reuse processes, as well as their environmental sustainability efforts. End users now prefer multifunctional formulations that deliver high performance because these products can handle scale control, corrosion protection, biofouling prevention, and sludge reduction, which enables them to use fewer treatment solutions and achieve lower total operating expenses. Industrial water-intensive sectors such as power generation, oil & gas, chemicals, and manufacturing, as well as rapidly expanding data centers, drive ongoing demand for effective treatment chemicals.

"Corrosion inhibitors type is projected to have the third-largest market share by type, in terms of value, during the forecast period."

Corrosion inhibitors would hold the third-largest market by type, as they provide essential protection against asset damage while ensuring operational reliability in industrial and municipal water systems. The combination of aging water infrastructure and the use of metal-intensive equipment in boilers, cooling towers, heat exchangers, and pipelines has resulted in a significant increase in expenses for corrosion-related maintenance and for controlling corrosion failures. Industrial sectors, including power generation, oil & gas, chemical production, and manufacturing, need corrosion inhibitors to protect their equipment from damage, prevent system leaks and unplanned downtime, and support their energy consumption goals. The increasing use of closed-loop water systems together with high-cycle cooling operations and water reuse practices leads to greater corrosive ion concentration which increases the risk of corrosion and drives continuous demand for inhibitors.

"Boiler water treatment application accounted for the third-fastest-growing application, in terms of value, during the forecast period."

Boiler water treatment is the most significant and fastest-growing application market in water treatment chemicals, driven by increasing demand for efficient steam generation across industries such as power generation, oil & gas, chemicals, and food & beverage. To avoid scaling, corrosion, and furring, which may be extremely important to heat transfer effectiveness and equipment life, boiler systems must be carefully managed chemically. The heightened concern for energy efficiency and operational reliability has prompted the resort to use special chemicals, such as oxygen scavengers, corrosion inhibitors, and scale control agents. Also, the growth of industrial infrastructure, especially in Asia Pacific, is driving market growth, as the adoption of high-pressure boilers in the manufacturing industry and energy sector is on the rise.

"North America is expected to have the third-largest market in the water treatment chemicals market during the forecast period, in terms of value."

North America would hold the third-largest market share in the water treatment chemicals market primarily due to its highly developed water infrastructure, stringent environmental regulations, and strong industrial base. The region uses treatment chemicals in municipal and industrial systems because it has some of the world's strictest water quality and effluent discharge standards, which require continuous chemical usage for water treatment. The US and Canada water and wastewater infrastructure need higher chemical doses due to aging systems that require additional chemical treatment to maintain water quality, protect against corrosion, and extend equipment lifespan. North America also hosts a large concentration of water-intensive industries, including power generation, oil & gas, chemicals, food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, and rapidly expanding data centers, which consume high-value and specialty water treatment chemicals.

Kay Players

The key global players in the water treatment chemicals market include Kemira (Finland), Ecolab (US), Veolia (France), BASF (Germany), Dow Inc (US), Solenis (US), Nouryon (Netherlands), Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (Japan), SNF Floerger (France), and Baker Hughes Company (US), among others.

