Dienstag, 10.03.2026
Das Triple-Discovery-Setup, das der Markt noch nicht begriffen hat!!
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.03.2026 15:10 Uhr
STAR Systems International Ltd.: STAR Systems Provides High-Performance Transponders for Thailand's M-Flow System

SINGAPORE, March 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STAR Systems International, a global leader in tolling technology, is proud to help transform tolling in Thailand by providing the new M-Flow system with advanced tolling transponders. STAR Systems' high-performance transponder, the Chara, has been selected as the latest tolling transponder for the M-Flow system and is currently being deployed.

The M-Flow system is being deployed in Thailand to modernize toll collection from manual cash-based tolling to electronic toll collection (ETC). STAR Systems is working with FETC International Thailand, the systems integrator leading the M-Flow project as well as various tolling upgrades in Thailand. "M-Flow delivers exceptional performance because every part of the system has been designed to work in harmony. STAR Systems' Chara works seamlessly with FETC International Thailand's roadside infrastructure, ensuring a smooth and dependable experience for every driver," said Kenny Chen, Managing Director of FETC International Thailand.

STAR Systems Supports M-Flow System in Thailand

The Chara is a high-performance OmniAir certified transponder designed for high-speed tolling systems. Featuring the ideal read range, high accuracy, and robust durability, the Chara supports the requirements of a nationwide free-flow tolling program such as M-Flow. Specifically engineered for vehicle usage, STAR Systems transponders are manufactured with automotive grade adhesives and tested for extreme temperatures to simulate a variety of outdoor environments.

By deploying the Chara transponder, the M-Flow system combines cutting-edge technology with proven reliability. "Toll tags are just as important as the roadside infrastructure," said Robert Karr, CEO of STAR Systems. "Without reliable transponders in every vehicle, even the most advanced gantry and detection system can't perform at its full potential."

For more information about the Chara and other high-performance transponders that STAR Systems International offers, please contact STAR Systems at salesinquiry@star-int.net.

About STAR Systems International
Founded in 2013, STAR Systems International is a world leader in Automatic Vehicle Identification Technologies. STAR Systems focuses on providing best-in-class transponders, readers and professional consulting services for Smart City Initiatives, including Electronic Tolling (ETC), Congestion/Road Use Charging, Electronic Vehicle Registration (EVR), Express/HOT Lane, Fleet Management, Parking and Secure Access Control applications.

STAR Systems strives to ensure customer success by leveraging the Company's technical expertise and implementation experience. For more information, please visit www.star-int.net.

Media Contact

Zhihan Chen
+(1) 469-838-2649
zhihan.chen@star-int.net

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7ae7a14e-a676-4ad6-9796-9756f37de1d6


