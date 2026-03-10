Path Fertility Releases its Company Facts Sheet

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESS Newswire / March 10, 2026 / Path FertilityTM, an epigenetics-driven fertility technology company, today unveiled the Path Fertility Facts Sheet , a copy of which is embedded below within this news release.

BEGINNING OF THE Path Fertility TM Facts Sheet

Overview

Path FertilityTM helps clinicians and patients uncover male-factor insights that can be missed by "Standard-of-Care" Semen Analysis testing alone, so couples can make more informed fertility treatment decisions sooner.

Path Fertility offers clinically validated testing that evaluates sperm quality and function using epigenetics, providing additional insight into reproductive potential and likely success with common fertility treatment pathways.

Such insights are now validated through three separate, peer-reviewed studies published, respectively, by

The Journal of Assisted Reproduction and Genetics ( JARG ) , 2026;

F&S Science , 2023; and

Frontiers in Genetics, 2023.

Details noted below.

Why this Matters

In fertility care, the male partner is too often "cleared" based on a Semen Analysis result that falls into a reference range. But "Normal" test results do not always mean normal sperm function.

Path Fertility exists to help close that information gap earlier, helping couples reduce avoidable time, cost, and emotional strain.

Flagship Test: SpermQT

SpermQT is a clinically validated epigenetic sperm quality test designed to help predict the likelihood of pregnancy success with certain fertility treatment pathways, especially Intrauterine Insemination (IUI), a procedure where sperm are placed directly into the uterus during ovulation.

VIDEO CAPTION: The "SpermQT vs. Standard Semen Analysis: What's the Difference?" video from Path Fertility. Video available on YouTube here (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nQDm7hngzBk).

What SpermQT Measures

DNA methylation patterns associated with sperm quality and function, i.e., the presence of certain DNA abnormalities in sperm Functional capability associated with sperm's ability to find, bind, penetrate, and fertilize DNA methylation dysregulation across 1,200+ genes

Results are reported as

Excellent,

Normal, and

Abnormal.

Key Clinical Insights

Review of the clinical data shows that SpermQT results are associated with meaningful differences in pregnancy outcomes for couples pursuing IUI.

SpermQT can identify subfertile men who may be missed by Semen Analysis alone; case in point, 4 out of 5 men with an Abnormal SpermQT result receive a "Normal" test result via Semen Analysis testing.

Either In Vitro Fertilization (IVF), where eggs are fertilized in a lab, or with Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI), where a single sperm is injected into an egg, may help overcome certain sperm quality challenges observed in epigenetic testing.

PHOTO CAPTION: SpermQT overview page from Path Fertility. March 2026

Who can Benefit

Patients / Couples

Couples exploring treatment options and wanting better clarity before choosing a path,

Couples with "unexplained infertility," including cases with "Normal" Semen Analysis results, and

Couples with failed IUI cycles that need better decision support on next steps.

Providers

Fertility clinics and reproductive endocrinology teams seeking better early male-factor insights,

Urology and andrology practices aiming to improve male workup resolution, and

Clinics seeking stronger prediction support for IUI planning and counseling.

When to use SpermQT

SpermQT is designed as a complement to, and not a replacement of, "Standard-of-Care" Semen Analysis. It is often most useful:

Early in the initial male fertility workup, alongside Semen Analysis,

When Semen Analysis is "Normal" but pregnancy has not occurred as expected, and

After failed IUI attempts to inform whether to continue IUI or move to IVF, with or without ICSI.

How it Works

Physician-ordered test (ordering support available through Path Fertility), Sample collected via at-home kit (or clinic workflow when applicable), Testing performed; results returned in about 2 weeks, and Provider reviews results with the patient to inform next-step planning.

VIDEO CAPTION: SpermQT introductory video provided by Path Fertility. Video found on YouTube here (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EHvFUEBctTs).

Products and Pricing

SpermQT : $385 cash-pay option

SpermQT + Semen Analysis bundle: $499 cash-pay option

{NOTE: Pricing may vary based on insurance or employer fertility benefits.}

Published Studies Referenced

Journal of Assisted Reproduction and Genetics ( JARG ) , 2026: "Epigenetic sperm quality testing for predicting fertility treatment success: a real-world and multi-site analysis."

F&S Science , 2023: "Epigenetic determinants of reproductive potential augment the predictive ability of the semen analysis."

Frontiers in Genetics, 2023: "Tissue-specific DNA methylation variability and its potential clinical value."

Key Executives

Andy Olson, Path Fertility Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder

Kristin Brogaard, Ph.D., Path Fertility Chief Science Officer and Co-Founder

PHOTO CAPTION: Andy Olson, Path Fertility Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder. March 2026

PHOTO CAPTION: Kristin Brogaard, Ph.D., Path Fertility Chief Science Officer and Co-Founder. March 2026

Contacts

Web: PathFertility.com

Provider Support: Via Path Fertility

END OF THE Path Fertility Fact Sheet AND COMPLETION OF THE NEWS RELEASE BELOW

About Path Fertility and SpermQT

Path Fertility is focused on raising the "Standard of Care" in male fertility by providing deeper insight into sperm quality and function. As such, SpermQT is a sperm quality test based on epigenetic DNA-markers and is designed to complement Semen Analysis by adding new information related to sperm function.

Path Fertility, SpermQT, and the Path Fertility logos are trademarks of Inherent Biosciences, Inc. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.

