Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 10, 2026) - THS Maple Holdings Ltd. (TSXV: YAY) (the "Company" or "THS"), a leading producer and global distributor of maple syrup and maple-flavoured products, today announced that it has engaged the services of Atrium Research Corporation ("Atrium"), a leading company-sponsored research firm.

Atrium will publish various research reports on THS Maple Holdings Ltd. based on publicly available information, industry data and discussions with the Company's management. Atrium will also host two recorded interviews with THS Maple's management team to present the investment case in an interview format. In exchange for its research services, Atrium will receive cash compensation in the amount of $9,000 per quarter for the services listed above. The services will be provided for 12 months beginning on March 1, 2026. At the end of the term, the agreement will be deemed to remain in place and be extended on a quarter-to-quarter basis at $9,000 per quarter, unless otherwise agreed to by the parties or the agreement is terminated by either party.

This engagement is subject to TSXV approval. Atrium and the Company are arm's-length parties, and neither Atrium nor its insiders holds any shares or options to purchase shares in the issued and outstanding capital of the Company.

ABOUT ATRIUM RESEARCH

Atrium Research provides institutional-quality company-sponsored research on public equities in North America. Its investment philosophy takes a three- to five-year view on equities currently being overlooked by the market. Its research process emphasizes understanding the key performance metrics for each specific company, trustworthy management teams, and an in-depth valuation analysis. Atrium Research is wholly owned and operated by its Co-Founders, Ben Pirie and Nicholas Cortellucci.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/287943

Source: Turkey Hill Sugarbush Ltd.