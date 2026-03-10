DJ Amundi Core UK Government Bond UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Core UK Government Bond UCITS ETF Dist (GILS LN) Amundi Core UK Government Bond UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 10-March-2026 / 14:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Core UK Government Bond UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 09-Mar-2026 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 101.3965 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 14591426 CODE: GILS LN ISIN: LU1407892592 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1407892592 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GILS LN LEI Code: 549300844MRDSZ28EP63 Sequence No.: 420651 EQS News ID: 2289028 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2289028&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 10, 2026 09:40 ET (13:40 GMT)