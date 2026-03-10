Calling All Soccer Fans in Seattle! Allied Universal is Hiring for the World's Premier Soccer Event

IRVINE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / March 10, 2026 / Allied Universal, the world's leading security and facility services company, today announced it is hiring staff for the world's premier soccer event at Lumen Field in Seattle. See hiring event details below.

WHAT: Allied Universal, North America's leading security and facility services company, is filling 1000 event staff positions to work at a premier global soccer tournament at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington. Available positions include ushers, access control, crowd management and more.

On-the-spot offers

No experience necessary

Veterans encouraged to apply

Part-time

Flexible schedules

Range of shifts available

Competitive, weekly pay

Up to $22/hour

Paid training

Potential career paths to management

Promote from within culture 18 years or older



WHEN:

03/12/2026

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. PT

and

03/13/2026

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. PT

WHERE: This hiring event is virtual. Click here to apply and schedule an interview.

REQUIREMENTS:

High school diploma (or equivalent)

Background investigation

Valid driver's license Professional, articulate and able to use good independent judgement and discretion Carry out safety and security procedures, site-specific policies and, when appropriate, emergency response activities Respond to incidents in a calm, problem-solving manner

Outstanding verbal and written communication skills Ability to successfully interact at all levels of the organization, including with clients, while functioning as a team player



Apply online today :

https://intsignup.indeed.com/interview/50c93ba3-3e2c-4b8f-8ade-be261f52a353?from=fb

QUOTE: "Allied Universal offers careers and long-term growth in the thriving and essential security industry," said Steve Jones, global chairman and CEO of Allied Universal. "We have countless examples of individuals who began their career as a security professional and are in senior leadership positions today."

Comprehensive national job listings are available at: https://jobs.aus.com/.

Allied Universal offers great benefits for full-time team members. There are various job sites and positions available including customer service officers, security mobile patrol officers, emergency department officers, security shift supervisors, security dispatch operators and more.

For full-time positions, company benefits include medical and dental coverage, life insurance, 401(k), holidays and more. At Allied Universal, our Culture & Belonging approach fosters an environment where every team member - no matter their background or experience - feels valued, included, and aligned with our core values. We are a workforce built on teamwork, collaboration, and mutual respect. If you're looking for a meaningful opportunity in a supportive and collaborative workplace, we invite you to apply at jobs.aus.com. To learn more about our Equal Employment Opportunity and ADA policies, click here.

About Allied Universal

The world's leading security and facility services provider and trusted partner to more than 400 of the Fortune 500, Allied Universal delivers unparalleled customer relationships, innovative solutions, cutting-edge smart technologies and tailored services that enable clients to focus on their core businesses. With operations in over 100 countries and territories, Allied Universal is the third largest private employer in North America and seventh in the world. Annual revenue is approximately $23 billion. There is no greater purpose and responsibility than serving and helping to safeguard customers, communities and people. For more information, visit www.aus.com.

