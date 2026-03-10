Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Market worth $306.13 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Market is expected to grow from USD 254.41 billion in 2026 to USD 306.13 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 3.8%.

Browse 250 market data Tables and 70 Figures spread through 550 Pages and in-depth TOC on 'Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Market - Global Forecast to 2031'

Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2021-2031

2021-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 254.41 billion

USD 254.41 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 306.13 billion

USD 306.13 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 3.8%

Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Market Trends & Insights:

The testing, inspection, and certification (TIC) market is set to expand steadily, supported by tighter regulatory compliance, stronger buyer expectations on safety and quality, and resilient cross-border trade flows. Growth is further strengthened by the digitalization of service delivery through connected laboratories, automation, remote audits, and faster digital reporting that improve turnaround and consistency. Rising demand for sustainability assurance, supply chain due diligence, and traceability documentation is widening TIC's scope beyond compliance into continuous risk and performance verification, reinforcing its role as a critical trust layer for global industries.

By Service Type, Certification services are likely to record the highest CAGR of 5.0% during 2026-2031.

By Sourcing Type, Outsourced TIC services are projected to capture ~50% of market share in 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% during 2025-2030.

By Application, Agriculture & food applications to witness the highest CAGR of 4.5% from 2026-2031, supported by stronger food safety enforcement and rising traceability and contamination testing needs across farm-to-fork supply chains.

By region, Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest region accounting for ~38% market share in 2026 and will remain the fastest-growing market during the forecast period.

The testing, inspection, and certification (TIC) market is expanding rapidly due to business requirements for enhanced oversight, combined with quality control measures to mitigate risks while meeting regulatory requirements. The combination of AI inspections, IoT platforms, and blockchain certification enables organizations to achieve high-precision operational effectiveness. The automotive, pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, and energy industries, among others, drive adoption due to strict regulations. The scalability features, together with real-time data capabilities and automatic compliance management, define cloud-based TIC solutions. Predictive analytics, along with remote auditing, helps businesses control quality while reducing expenses. Industry concentration on data-driven decision-making, alongside security measures, creates long-term positive prospects for the testing, inspection, and certification (TIC) market.

Testing services to account for majority of market share throughout forecast period

Testing holds the largest market share, and a similar trend is likely to be observed during the forecast period due to its highly repeatable and high-volume nature across product lifecycles and cross-border trade. Manufacturers and brands require ongoing laboratory validation for safety, performance, chemical, materials, and EMC compliance, supported by batch release testing, periodic re-testing, and supplier qualification programs. Faster product refresh cycles in electronics, automotive, and consumer goods further increase validation frequency while expanding sustainability and restricted substance requirements add new test scopes. Compared with more event-based certification, testing demand occurs at multiple stages, sustaining higher throughput and revenue for TIC providers.

Agriculture & food applications to record highest CAGR in testing, inspection, and certification (TIC) market during forecast period

Agriculture & food applications are expected to register the highest CAGR from 2026 to 2031. Growth is strongest in agriculture and food, as farm-to-fork supply chains face tighter safety oversight and higher buyer expectations for traceability and claim integrity. Demand is rising for contaminant and residue testing, microbiology, allergen management, authenticity checks, and packaging compliance to meet export requirements and retailer acceptance criteria. Supply chain transparency programs are also increasing audit frequency across farms, processors, cold-chain logistics, and warehouses. As trade flows widen product sourcing footprints, companies are scaling third-party testing and assurance to improve recall preparedness, strengthen compliance evidence, and maintain consistent quality outcomes across markets.

Asia Pacific to account for largest market share and exhibit highest CAGR in testing, inspection, and certification (TIC) industry throughout forecast period

The largest market share and fastest growth rate are concentrated in Asia Pacific, as manufacturing expansion and export-led supply chains increase the need for consistent compliance evidence across destination markets. Strong momentum in electronics, automotive, consumer goods, industrial manufacturing, and energy transition buildouts is driving demand for product testing, factory inspections, supplier audits, and certifications. Governments across the region are also strengthening standardization and enforcement frameworks, raising the intensity of conformity assessments for both domestic and export programs. Scaling lab capacity, improving turnaround expectations, and increasing outsourcing to established TIC providers are likely to accelerate the adoption of TIC services across Asia Pacific.

Major companies operating in the testing, inspection, and certification (TIC) companies include SGS SA (Switzerland), Bureau Veritas (France), Intertek Group plc (UK), TÜV SÜD (Germany), and TÜV Rheinland (Germany).

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

