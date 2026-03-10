Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 10, 2026) - The team at Hamilton ETFs, joined Keith Wu, Head of Exchange Traded Products at Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to open the market and celebrate an important milestone in the firm's history as an ETF issuer, 10 years in ETFs.





The anniversary reflects on the firm's decade of developing and managing ETF strategies for Canadian investors.

From the day they launched their first investment fund, their mission has been to help Canadian investors, and their advisors, get more from their portfolios. Over the years, they have continued to talk to Canadian investors and their financial advisors, growing an understanding of their values and financial goals, while finding innovative ways to deliver more.

Hamilton ETFs is one of Canada's fastest growing ETF managers with over $14 billion in assets under management across a variety of ETFs designed to maximize income and enhance growth from trusted sectors, in Canada and across the globe. The firm's most recent insights can be found at: https://hamiltonetfs.com/insights-commentary/.

Source: Toronto Stock Exchange