Derq, the intelligent transportation company enabling cities to prevent fatalities using proven, real-world AI at intersections, today announced the next generation of Derq INSIGHT, its real-time analytics and ATSPM platform. Unveiled at Intertraffic 2026 in Amsterdam, the new release equips agencies to shift from understanding what happened on the roads and why to taking action quickly and confidently to eliminate risk.

Since its founding in 2016, Derq has been a leader in AI-driven traffic safety, known for its accuracy in multimodal detection, predictive analytics, and near-miss analysis. The company has helped agencies analyze millions of near-misses and thousands of crashes to better understand roadway risk. The next generation of INSIGHT builds on that foundation to deliver a major leap forward in traffic and safety intelligence, moving beyond traditional analytics to proactive decision support.

By identifying patterns, surfacing risk factors, and helping prioritize countermeasures, the platform enables traffic engineers and analysts to move faster-from passive monitoring to active prevention.

The 2026 release includes several agentic AI-powered capabilities:

Interactive agents to interpret data, compare timeframes, analyze reports, and identify trends and issues

to interpret data, compare timeframes, analyze reports, and identify trends and issues Recommendation engine to proactively suggest countermeasures and mitigating actions for building safer, more efficient roadways

to proactively suggest countermeasures and mitigating actions for building safer, more efficient roadways Enhanced near-miss analysis with an updated algorithm to provide root cause analysis and deeper insights

with an updated algorithm to provide root cause analysis and deeper insights Automated Incident Detection (AID) to detect fire, wildlife, debris, and low-visibility conditions in real time

(AID) to detect fire, wildlife, debris, and low-visibility conditions in real time Expanded safety and traffic insights , including stop sign violations, queue spillovers, hard braking events, dilemma zone risks, and advanced ATSPMs

, including stop sign violations, queue spillovers, hard braking events, dilemma zone risks, and advanced ATSPMs Live alerts and improved health monitoring to strengthen awareness and operational response

to strengthen awareness and operational response Versatile toolkit to empower agencies with customizable workflows, bespoke reporting, and flexible APIs

to empower agencies with customizable workflows, bespoke reporting, and flexible APIs Reimagined user experience to deliver greater clarity, speed, and control

"Transportation agencies have no shortage of data, but turning that data into actionable intelligence has remained a major gap," said Dr. Georges Aoude, co-founder and CEO of Derq. "The next frontier uses intelligence to understand why incidents occur, what drives traffic patterns, and how to respond in real time. With the next generation of INSIGHT, agencies can move from reactive analysis to proactive decision making."

"Detroit has been using Derq INSIGHT for five years to better understand roadway safety risks, monitor safety trends, and guide data-driven improvements in high-risk corridors," said Tony Geara, Deputy Chief of Mobility Innovation for the City of Detroit. "We are encouraged by this continued innovation in traffic safety technology and look forward to exploring how these and other new capabilities can further support our City-wide efforts to increase roadway safety for all Detroiters."

New capabilities will begin rolling out to all Derq customers in Q2 2026, with additional features released in phases throughout the year. This phased rollout ensures agencies can immediately begin benefiting from enhanced insights while continuing to gain access to new intelligence over time.

Transportation leaders can experience the next generation of Derq INSIGHT firsthand at Intertraffic 2026 in Amsterdam. To learn more or to schedule a demonstration, visit derq.com.

About Derq

Derq is an AI-powered intelligent transportation company helping agencies improve safety and optimize traffic flow for all road users. An MIT spinoff founded in 2016, Derq's award-winning technology is deployed across the U.S., Canada, and the GCC region, with 20 patents and global recognition from leaders in AI and mobility. Learn more at https://www.derq.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260310764285/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Flight PR

Alysha Light

media@derq.com