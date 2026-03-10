Anzeige
Dienstag, 10.03.2026
WKN: A2QPLU | ISIN: US09581B1035
NASDAQ
10.03.26 | 16:03
9,580 US-Dollar
-2,34 % -0,230
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BLUE OWL CAPITAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BLUE OWL CAPITAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
10.03.2026 16:02 Uhr
84 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Tropion Sports Partners Completes NBA Investment With Blue Owl Home Court Partners

Tropion Invested $55 Million Into the NBA Through 'Project Sting'

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / March 10, 2026 / Tropion Sports Partners has announced the successful conclusion of Project Sting, a curated NBA investment of $55 million in association with Blue Owl HomeCourt Partners.

Tropion is led by Philadelphia-based entrepreneur Joseph Greco, who is also a minority owner in Major League Soccer's (MLS) Philadelphia Union, alongside partners Nick Sprague and Michael Golden. Tropion provides high-net-worth investors democratized access to the premium sports, media, and entertainment asset class.

"We are very excited to be part of the continued and future global growth of the NBA and want to thank Lamar Cardinez, Michael Jackson, Joe Miata, and the great Blue Owl Homecourt Partners team that helped make Project Sting a reality, and look forward to more collaboration and joint success in the future," said Greco.

About Blue Owl HomeCourt Partners

Formed in 2020, Blue Owl Home Court Partners ("HomeCourt") provides institutional capital and private equity solutions to the NBA ecosystem to support long-term growth of the league and improve market liquidity. HomeCourt currently has active investments in the Charlotte Hornets, Atlanta Hawks, Sacramento Kings, Minnesota Timberwolves and Minnesota Lynx.

Contact Information

Nick Sprague
Partner
nsprague@tropion.com
(305) 703-9305

SOURCE: Tropion Sports Partners



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/tropion-sports-partners-completes-nba-investment-with-blue-owl-home-1143902

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
