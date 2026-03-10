Anzeige
Enterprise Health Achieves Strong Annual Recurring Revenue Growth in 2025

Leading occupational health software provider continues momentum with eighth consecutive year of double-digit expansion

FORT WAYNE, IN / ACCESS Newswire / March 10, 2026 / Enterprise Health, the only occupational health IT solution to combine compliance, clinical care and employee engagement on a single platform, today announced annual recurring revenue (ARR) growth in excess of 20 percent for 2025. This marks the company's eighth straight year of double-digit growth.

The sustained expansion reflects increasing demand from enterprise employers, health systems, universities and government agencies seeking a comprehensive solution to manage occupational health programs at scale. Enterprise Health software supports large organizations that operate onsite employee health clinics by helping streamline the tracking and management of occupational health and compliance, clinical care and employee engagement.

Last year, Enterprise Health added several new clients to its growing roster, including several large health systems and a high-profile government agency. In addition to new client acquisitions, Enterprise Health also expanded services provided to its existing client base.

"Eight consecutive years of double-digit growth demonstrates that organizations recognize the value of an integrated and highly focused approach to occupational health," said Jeff Donnell, Enterprise Health president. "Our clients need a single platform that handles everything from OSHA compliance and medical surveillance to employee engagement and clinical documentation."

Enterprise Health's platform features include:

  • Comprehensive medical surveillance and compliance management

  • ONC-ACB certified electronic health record

  • Ozwell AI for clinical decision support and documentation

  • Mobile-first employee, supervisor and applicant portals

  • Advanced analytics and reporting

  • Integration capabilities with enterprise systems

With the convergence of increasing regulatory complexity, workforce health challenges and rapid AI adoption in healthcare, Enterprise Health expects to build on its growth trajectory in 2026 and beyond. The company continues to invest in its platform to meet the growing demand for modern occupational health solutions.

About Enterprise Health

Enterprise Health is one of the largest providers of occupational health software in the world, serving clients in more than 50 countries and supporting several million employees globally. The platform delivers the only comprehensive employee health record that unifies occupational health and compliance, clinical care and employee engagement in a single solution built on an ONC-ACB certified EHR platform. Enterprise Health also offers Ozwell AI, the first AI technology to earn pDSI-Risk certification from Drummond, ensuring data protection, privacy risk management and regulatory compliance.

For more information, visit enterprisehealth.com.

CONTACT: Mimi Brodt, mbrodt@enterpriseheath.com, 317-501-0451

SOURCE: Enterprise Health



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/enterprise-health-achieves-strong-annual-recurring-revenue-growth-1145651

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
