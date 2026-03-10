Hizenergy has introduced a four-product commercial-and-industrial (C&I) energy storage lineup, including a 300 kW low-voltage PCS designed for direct connection to 400 V commercial distribution networks.From ESS News Hizenergy (Huazhi Energy) has unveiled a new C&I energy storage product matrix centered on four products: a 300 kW (AC) 400 V energy storage converter (PCS), a 460 kW PCS, a 300 kW/627 kWh two-hour storage system, and a 300 kW/1,172 kWh four-hour storage system. The company said it is positioning the launch as a response to a more market-driven C&I storage environment, in which operators ...

