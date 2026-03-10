Join host Lyndsay Malchuk on Market Frontlines for an exclusive, no-nonsense interview with Lewis Black, CEO of Almonty Industries. In this candid conversation, Lewis reacts to the recent Bank of America initiation with a Buy rating and a $20 price target, which frames Almonty as the premier Western tungsten vehicle. He dives deep into the company's culture, explaining why he builds a "suite" of self-disciplined experts rather than a traditional mining pyramid, and why protecting shareholder value is sacred. Discover how Almonty is cementing its position as the last credible man standing in the tungsten sector, navigating geopolitics, and why patience and ignoring the "noise" is key to long-term success. We also get a critical update on the Sangdong project as wet commissioning begins. Whether you're an investor, industry professional, or interested in critical minerals and supply chain security, this fearless conversation is a must-watch.