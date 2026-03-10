Landon Hail Press: As Spring Awakens, New Children's Book 'Are You Here?' Invites Families to Notice the Signs of Love That Never Leave Us

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESS Newswire / March 10, 2026 / As spring returns and the natural world begins to bloom again, a new children's book encourages families to pause, reflect, and notice the quiet signs of love that surround us every day. In Are You Here? , author Jenny Robinson Clark makes her children's book debut with a gentle exploration of one of life's most tender and enduring questions: Are our loved ones still with us after they pass?

Are You Here?, publishing March 17, will be available on all major bookselling platforms. Book illustrations and design by Elisabetta Fantone Cohen .

Blending heartfelt storytelling with whimsical illustration, Are You Here? is a gentle and imaginative children's book that invites readers to discover meaning in everyday moments. Published by Landon Hail Press , the book releases March 17 and will be available through all major bookselling platforms including Amazon , Barnes & Noble , Bookshop.org , and Books-A-Million .

The inspiration behind Are You Here? is deeply personal. During her second pregnancy, Robinson Clark's mother passed which brought both profound grief and an unexpected challenge: how to help her young children understand death, memory, and the feeling that someone we love is still near.

Through storytelling, faith, and the comforting idea that love reveals itself in subtle ways, Robinson Clark began to transform her grief into something hopeful. That journey ultimately became Are You Here? , a whimsical and heartfelt book written to encourage readers to seek and notice everyday signs, reminding us that those we miss are still with us, in ways both subtle and profound.

"In Are You Here?, Jenny Robinson Clark reassures us - young and old - that those we love who have crossed are always with us. Equally beautiful in its writing as well as its art work, it will leave you feeling less alone, full of hope, and lovingly watched over. The perfect gift for a child, or anyone, suffering the physical loss of someone they love." - Laura Lynne Jackson , NY Times Bestselling author of Signs, Guided, and The Light Between Us.

From a hidden ladybug tucked into every page to interactive illustrations that encourage readers to look closely and discover signs for themselves, the book offers both a gentle story and a shared family experience.

Robinson Clark's children gather around the couch, reading Are You Here?

The story's roots began at a retreat Robinson Clark attended by Dr. Joe Dispenza. She had initially gone with the intention to connect to her mom. A couple days after returning from the retreat Robinson Clark received a message she believed was from her mom, and the words flowed onto paper. She showed them to her husband, Travis Clark of We The Kings , who composed the heartfelt song " Are You Here ," a deeply personal tribute exploring the feeling that loved ones continue to reach us in unexpected ways.

What began as a song of remembrance has now grown into a story for families, one that invites readers to remain open to love, connection, and the quiet signs that remind us we are never truly alone.

"Are You Here?... is a tender, beautifully written book that gently opens the door to conversations about grief and loss," writes parenting coach and early childhood educator, Albiona Rakipi , "Through a child's curiosity and wonder, it invites young readers to look for the quiet signs that love continues even when someone we love is no longer physically here. A meaningful resource for families navigating loss together."

Author Jenny Robinson Clark with her children's book Are You Here? at Together at Peace's Sparkle of Hope Luncheon on September 28, 2025, a heartfelt gathering dedicated to honoring the memory of loved ones and celebrating the enduring connections that remain.

"Early one morning, at a moment when my heart was open and I felt deeply connected, I received what I believe was a message from my mom, a message that changed everything," says Robinson Clark.

"She reminded me that she was still with me, all around me, showing up in unexpected and beautiful ways like rainbows, ladybugs, and dragonflies. That experience shifted how I understood connection and comfort, and I knew I couldn't keep it to myself."

"I wrote Are You Here? to share that reassurance with children, families and those of all ages, so they can notice love in the little signs that appear when we're thinking of someone we love, and know they're never truly alone."

Prior to becoming a mother, author, and entrepreneur, Robinson Clark built a creative career as a dancer and actor in California. Storytelling and artistic expression have long been central to her life, and today she brings that same spirit into her work as a writer and creative collaborator.

Jenny and her husband, musician Travis Clark, live in Nashville, Tennessee, where they are building a creative and intentional life with their four children. Together, their work blends music, storytelling, and imagination to create meaningful experiences that bring comfort, connection, and hope to families.

A launch event celebrating the release of Are You Here? will take place March 17th from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM in Orlando, Florida, featuring a special appearance by Robinson Clark and a live performance by her husband Travis.

The event is free and open to the public, though guests are encouraged to RSVP to receive the event address and additional details.

"Are You Here? is a children's book about grief that touches hearts of any age," says Samantha Joy , Editor-in-Chief and Founder of Landon Hail Press . "Robinson Clark delivers a powerful reminder that even when we cannot feel our loved one's physical presence, they are always there to guide us if we are willing to listen."

Robinson Clark delivers a powerful reminder to those that have lost a loved one: even when we cannot feel their physical presence, they are always there to guide us if we are willing to listen."

Dedicated to creating a sacred and transparent space for writers, Landon Hail Press allows authors to own the creative direction of their book and their brand. LHP books have been sold on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, bookshop.org, and more, and featured in major publications like People.com .

