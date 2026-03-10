Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 10.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Das Triple-Discovery-Setup, das der Markt noch nicht begriffen hat!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A41YRM | ISIN: KYG1263B1326 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
09.03.26 | 20:35
3,300 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
BIG TREE CLOUD HOLDINGS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BIG TREE CLOUD HOLDINGS LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
10.03.2026 15:00 Uhr
23 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Big Tree Cloud Holdings Limited Regains Compliance with Nasdaq's Minimum Bid Price Requirement

SHENZHEN, China, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Tree Cloud Holdings Limited (the "Company") (NASDAQ: DSY) today announced that it has received a written compliance notification from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") dated March 9, 2026, informing the Company that it has regained compliance with the minimum bid requirement price of US$1.00 per share under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(a)(1).

As previously announced, on November 18, 2025, the Company was notified by Nasdaq that it was not in compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement, as the closing bid price of the Company's ordinary shares ("Ordinary Shares") was below US$1.00 per share for 30 consecutive business days. The Company was provided with a compliance period of 180 calendar days, or until May 18, 2026, to regain compliance under the Minimum Bid Price Requirement.

Nasdaq has determined that the closing bid price of the Company's Ordinary Shares has been at or above US$1.00 per share for the last 10 consecutive business days, from February 23, 2026 to March 6, 2026. Accordingly, Nasdaq has confirmed that the Company has regained compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement.

The Company will continue to focus on strengthening its core business operations and advancing its strategic initiatives, including the exploration of opportunities in emerging sectors such as artificial intelligence. The Company remains committed to maintaining compliance with all applicable Nasdaq listing standards while pursuing sustainable long-term growth.

About Big Tree Cloud

Founded in 2020, Big Tree Cloud is positioned as an international capital platform focused on industrial integration and strategic investment in China's personal care industry. The Company is committed to empowering industries through capital operations. Currently, Big Tree Cloud is accelerating its expansion into the AI sector. This new business line aims to capture the growing market demand for AI skills, injecting fresh momentum into the Company's development.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Big Tree Cloud Holdings Limited's (the "Company") beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's ability to achieve its goals and strategies; its future business development, financial condition and results of operations; the growth of, and trends in, the markets in which the Company operates; its ability to successfully expand into the AI sector and capture market demand; its ability to maintain and enhance its brand and reputation; its reliance on its relationship with its customers and end-users; changes in laws and regulations affecting its business; general economic and business conditions globally and in China; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Investor Relations Contact
Ting Yan
Phone: +86 15986815865
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Big Tree Cloud Holdings Limited

© 2026 PR Newswire
Tech-Aktien schwanken – 3 Versorger mit Rückenwind
Die Stimmung an den Märkten hat sich grundlegend gedreht. Während Tech- und KI-Werte zunehmend mit Volatilität und Bewertungsrisiken kämpfen, erleben klassische Versorger ein unerwartetes Comeback. Laut IEA und EIA steigt der globale Strombedarf strukturell weiter, nicht nur wegen E-Mobilität und Wärmepumpen, sondern vor allem durch energiehungrige KI-Rechenzentren. Energie wird damit zur zentralen Infrastruktur des digitalen Zeitalters.

Gleichzeitig rücken in unsicheren Marktphasen stabile Cashflows, solide Bilanzen und regulierte Renditen wieder stärker in den Fokus. Genau hier spielen Versorger ihre Stärken aus: berechenbare Erträge, robuste Nachfrage und hohe Dividenden – Qualitäten, die vielen Wachstumswerten aktuell fehlen.

Nach Jahren im Schatten der Tech-Rallye steigt nun das Interesse an Unternehmen, die Stabilität mit langfristigen Wachstumsthemen wie Netzausbau, Dekarbonisierung und erneuerbaren Energien verbinden.

Im aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Versorger vor, die defensive Stärke mit attraktivem Potenzial kombinieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die nächste Versorgerwelle Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.