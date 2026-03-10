North Square Investments: North Square Strategic Income Fund (ADVNX) Surpasses $1 Billion in Net Assets

CHICAGO, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Propelled by inflows fueled by strong performance, North Square Strategic Income Fund (ADVNX) has surpassed $1 billion in net assets, according to North Square Investments, the Fund's investment adviser.

"The significant asset growth in the Strategic Income Fund is a result of the Fund's very strong performance, whether in the intermediate or long-term," said North Square Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Mark Goodwin. "And we believe this strong performance reflects the Fund's Subadvisor Red Cedar Investment Management's skill and expertise as a fixed-income manager," he said.

The Strategic Income Fund's Class I shares received 5 Stars Overall by Morningstar among 332 Multisector Bond funds for the period ended 2/28/26, based on risk-adjusted performance. For the 3-year period the fund received 5 stars out of 332 funds, while for the 5-year period the fund received 5 stars out of 299 funds and 5 stars out of 208 funds for the 10-year period.

The Fund's Morningstar Percentile Ranking for 1, 3, 5 and 10 years is 2nd, 3rd, 5th and 12th, respectively. The Fund's Class I shares (ADVNX) 1 Year Percentile Performance ranking represents the Fund's absolute performance rank (6) (2/28/25-2/28/26) against 350 Multisector Bond funds; 3 years 7/332 funds, 5 years 9/299 funds and 10 years 21/208 funds for the period ended 2/28/26.

Call 855-551-5521 or visit northsquareinvest.com for the most recent month-end performance results. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance data quoted. The performance data quoted represents past performance, which is no guarantee of future results. Investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate so that an investor's shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. Performance shown reflects contractual fee waivers. Without such waivers, total returns would be reduced. Click here to view the Fund's standardized performance.

The Strategic Income Fund was recently named the winner of the "Active Fixed Income Mutual Fund of the Year Award" at the with.Intelligence Mutual Funds & ETF Awards 2026 ceremony in New York City on February 11th.

The active fixed income mutual fund of the year is given to the most successful taxable or muni bond fund, as determined by a combination of several elements, such as flows, performance, innovation, and fund objectives. Funds launched before October. 1, 2024 are eligible for entry. North Square nominated the Strategic Income Fund for this Award.

Goodwin noted the Fund's robust asset flows in 2025, rising to $810.96 million by year end, from $229.64 million on December 31, 2024. As of February 28, 2026, the Fund had $1.07 billion in assets.

The investment strategy of the Strategic Income Fund is predominantly a high-quality diversified mix of global assets structured to seek to achieve high current income and excess returns with reduced correlation to traditional asset classes and managed to outperform its benchmark, the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index.

For additional Fund performance information, portfolio holdings, and characteristics, please see the North Square Strategic Income Fund Fact Sheet.

About North Square

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, North Square Investments is dedicated to delivering differentiated active investment strategies to the market. North Square is a leader in aggregating high-quality, alpha-generating active strategies to assist financial intermediary partners in building superior risk-adjusted portfolios for the benefit of their clients.

North Square is part of the asset management arm of Azimut Group in the U.S.: Azimut NSI, which is comprised of three 100% or majority-owned firms by Azimut Group: North Square Investments, CS McKee and Kennedy Capital Management. As of January 31, 2026, Azimut NSI had approximately $21.8 billion of assets under management. The Azimut Group of companies is one of Europe's largest independent asset managers, with more than $160 billion in assets in 20 different countries as of December 31, 2025. Learn more about North Square Investments at northsquareinvest.com.

About Red Cedar Investment Management

Red Cedar Investment Management is a majority employee-owned, active asset manager with offices in Grand Rapids, MI (HQ) and Cincinnati, OH. The firm was founded in 2014 and has 18 employees with $3.41 billion in assets under management as of January 31, 2026. The firm is focused on providing high-quality, income-producing strategies to clients through fundamental research and investment across the capital structure. For more information visit redcedarim.com.

North Square Investments, LLC is an investment adviser registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training. More information about the companies' investment advisory services can be found in their respective Form ADV, which are available upon request. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

Strategic Income Fund Principal Risks of Investing: Risk is inherent in all investing, including an investment in the Fund. An investment in the Fund involves risk, including the following principal risks, among others: Market Risk, Credit Risk, Fixed Income Securities Risk, Interest Rate Risk, Preferred Securities Risk, Mortgage-Backed and Asset-Backed Securities Risk, High Yield ("Junk") Bond Risk, and Derivatives Risk. Summary descriptions of these and other principal risks of investing in the Fund are set forth in the Fund's prospectus. Before you decide whether to invest in the Fund, carefully consider these risk factors associated with investing in the Fund, which may cause investors to lose money. There can be no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. An investment in the Fund is not a deposit of a bank and is not insured or guaranteed by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government agency.

Strategic Income Fund Class I Shares Expense Ratios

Gross: 0.85%

Net: 0.68%

The expense ratios are as shown in the Fund's most recent prospectus. The difference between gross and net operating expenses reflects contractual fee waivers and/or expense reimburse-ments in place until September 30, 2026. Please see the Fund's prospectus for more details.

Morningstar US Multisector Bond Category: Morningstar Multisector bond portfolios seek income by diversifying their assets among several fixed income sectors, usually U.S. government obligations, U.S. corporate bonds, foreign bonds, and high-yield U.S. debt securities. These portfolios typically hold 35% to 65% of bond assets insecurities that are not rated or are rated by a major agency such as Standard & Poor's or Moody's at the level of BB (considered speculative for taxable bonds) and below.

The Morningstar Rating for funds, or "star rating", is calculated monthly for managed products (including mutual funds, variable annuity and variable life subaccounts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and separate accounts) with at least a three-year history. Exchange-traded funds and open-ended mutual funds are considered a single population for comparative purposes. It is calculated based on a Morningstar Risk-Adjusted Re-turn measure that accounts for variation in a managed product's monthly excess performance, placing more emphasis on downward variations and rewarding consistent performance. The top 10% of products in each product category receive 5 stars, the next 22.5% receive 4 stars, the next 35% receive 3 stars, the next 22.5% receive 2 stars, and the bottom 10% receive 1 star. The Overall Morningstar Rating for a managed product is derived from a weighted average of the performance figures associated with its three-, five-, and 10-year (if applicable) Morningstar Rating metrics. The weights are: 100% three-year rating for 36-59 months of total returns, 60% five-year rating/40% three-year rating for 60-119 months of total returns, and 50% 10-year rating/30% five-year rating/20% three-year rating for 120 or more months of total returns. While the 10-year overall star rating formula seems to give the most weight to the 10-year period, the most recent three-year period actually has the greatest impact because it is included in all three rating periods. The Ranking may reflect the waiver of all or a portion of the fund's fees. Without such waiver, the Rankings may have been lower. © 2026 Morningstar, Inc. All Rights Reserved. The information contained herein: (1) is proprietary to Morningstar; (2) may not be copied or distributed; and (3) is not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information.

Morningstar Rankings represent a fund's total return percentile rank relative to all funds in the same Morningstar Category for the same time period. The highest (or most favorable) percentile rank is 1%, and the lowest (or least favorable) percentile rank is 100%. It is based on Morningstar total return, which includes both income and capital gains or losses and is not adjusted for sales charges or redemption fees.

Ratings/Rankings are shown for Class I Shares (ADVNX) only. Ratings/Rankings for other share classes may differ. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

The Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index is a broad base, market capitalization-weighted bond market index representing intermediate term investment grade bonds traded in the United States. The Bloomberg US Intermediate Credit Index measures the performance of investment grade, US dollar-denominated, fixed-rate, taxable corporate and government-related debt with less than ten years to maturity.

About With Intelligence

With Intelligence was founded in 1998 and is a leading provider of investment intelligence for allocating decisions, fund-raising and business development. The business delivers a unique blend of data, including profiles, fund information, performance metrics, and valuable analyst perspectives.

Bringing together some of the most reputable brands in investment information, With Intelligence's proprietary solution was launched in 2021 and is already regarded as a superior investment intelligence service.

The global team includes data scientists, analysts, reporters and journalists, technologists, developers and industry experts - all obsessed with revealing the bigger picture of the asset management industry. With Intelligence's platform connects investment professionals with the right people, intelligence and opportunities.

For more information on With Intelligence, please visit www.withintelligence.com.

