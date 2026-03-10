Flatiron Software Appoints Sanjay Bhakta, Condé Nast Chief Product & Technology Officer, to Its Board of Directors

Digital media and technology veteran with over 20 years of executive leadership at Condé Nast and HBO, joins the board to help shape the company's strategic growth.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / March 10, 2026 / Sanjay Bhakta, the executive leading product and technology at Condé Nast, is joining the board of Flatiron Software and it says a lot about where the company is headed.

Flatiron is a software engineering and AI company built for enterprises that can't afford to get technology wrong. It moves fast, works at scale, and has been quietly building a reputation for delivering what larger firms promise but rarely ship.

Bhakta brings exactly the kind of experience that matters here. Over two decades, he has built and run technology at HBO, Pearson, and AT&T - organizations where complexity is the baseline and failure is not an option. He joins a board that already includes Rajiv Pant, former CTO of The New York Times and technology leader at The Wall Street Journal, Condé Nast, and Hearst.

Investing in Leadership, Investing in the Future

This appointment reflects Flatiron's deliberate investment in building a board capable of guiding the company through its next phase of growth. As demand for AI-augmented software development and strategic technology consulting accelerates, Flatiron is positioning itself with the leadership infrastructure to match - bringing in executives who have not only witnessed digital transformation at the highest levels but driven it.

"I'm excited to join Flatiron Software's board at such a pivotal moment for the industry. The company has built a strong foundation for helping organizations navigate AI-driven transformation, and I look forward to contributing my experience to accelerate that impact."

- Sanjay Bhakta, CPTO Condé Nast and Board Director, Flatiron Software

Sanjay Bhakta is currently Chief Product & Technology Officer at Condé Nast, where he leads the company's global technology and product strategy. Over the course of his career, he has consistently transformed how large organizations build and deliver technology - scaling engineering teams, modernizing digital infrastructure, and creating the operational conditions for sustained innovation. His track record includes overseeing global teams of over 1000 engineers and managing technology budgets exceeding $250 million, always with a focus on measurable business outcomes rather than technology for its own sake.

At HBO, Bhakta built and led the end-to-end digital media supply chain that powered HBO GO and HBO NOW - a complex, mission-critical operation that required both deep technical command and sharp strategic judgment. At Pearson, he drove the company's digital transformation, turning a traditional publishing giant into a platform-first, cloud-native organization. Across every role, the throughline has been the same: making technology work harder for the business and the people it serves.

About Flatiron Software

Headquartered in Miami, FL, Flatiron Software is a premium software engineering and AI implementation company that helps enterprises accelerate their technology initiatives. With over 140 projects successfully delivered, more than 50 clients across the globe, and a team of 100+ professionals, Flatiron partners with organizations to design, build, and scale intelligent products that deliver real business outcomes.

Flatiron's services span AI Implementation, Core Engineering, Technology Consultancy, and Product & Project Management. The company is an AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner, Microsoft Solutions Partner, Cloudflare partner, and WordPress VIP Silver Agency.

