Import.io Launches Aperture

SAN FRANCISCO, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Import.io today launches Aperture, an AI-native pricing intelligence platform designed to replace legacy digital shelf monitoring systems that were built for a slower, pre-algorithmic internet.

Aperture enters the market with a direct claim: traditional pricing intelligence infrastructure is broken.

While e-commerce and marketplaces have become real-time, automated, and AI-driven, most pricing tools remain dependent on brittle scraping scripts, heavy manual maintenance, and outdated cost structures. Enterprises are paying enterprise prices for infrastructure that was never designed for algorithmic competition.

Import.io 's Aperture is built differently.

Developed under the Neuralogics AI framework, Aperture combines Import.io 's autonomous extraction, AI-driven validation, and adaptive monitoring to deliver real-time visibility across marketplaces, e-commerce sites, and global retail environments.

Import.io positions Aperture not as an incremental improvement, but as a generational shift in how pricing intelligence is built and delivered.

From Monitoring to Market Control

Retail pricing is no longer a reactive function. It is now a proactive, algorithmic discipline.

Competitors deploy repricing engines; marketplaces adjust listings dynamically; unauthorized sellers move faster than manual enforcement cycles. Margins tighten in hours, not quarters, and staying ahead in the moment is key.

Import.io Aperture delivers:

Continuous price, promotions, and availability tracking across millions of SKUs





Digital shelf intelligence, including seller behavior and content compliance





MAP monitoring and alerting at scale





AI-detected anomalies and automated alerts





Enterprise-grade structured data feeds into ERP and BI systems

Rather than treating data extraction as a standalone utility layer, Import.io 's Aperture integrates extraction, validation, and intelligence into a single AI-driven system.

Cost Structure Disrupted

Recent AI integration has reduced Import.io's operational cost base by approximately eighty percent. The company confirms it intends to pass a meaningful portion of this efficiency directly to strategic customers.

In a market where legacy vendors operate at significantly higher price-per-SKU benchmarks, Import.io:Aperture enters with a structurally different economics model.

The message to the market is clear: the era of high-cost, maintenance-heavy pricing intelligence is ending.

Leadership Statement

Jacob Laurvigen, Founder and CEO of Neuralogics and Import.io, said:

"The digital shelf has become algorithmic. Most pricing platforms have not. Aperture is the first platform built for this reality."

He continued:

"This is not about monitoring prices. It is about restoring margin control and strategic visibility in an AI-accelerated retail environment."

Whitey Brown, Managing Director of Pricing Intelligence at Import.io, said:

"A decade ago, pricing and digital shelf intelligence meant collecting competitor prices once a day, pushing them into a spreadsheet, and completing hours of manual compliance checks. That model is fundamentally obsolete. Retail pricing has become algorithmic, marketplaces move in real time, and margin erosion happens in hours. Aperture is built for this new environment. It doesn't just observe the market; it interprets it, structures it, and acts on strategy to create your advantage. Both retailers and brands that continue to rely on legacy monitoring systems will operate on delayed, reactive systems. Aperture delivers proactivity and eliminates that delay."

Why This Matters Now

The digital commerce market has reached an inflection point:

Marketplace dominance continues to expand





Algorithmic repricing is standard





Supply chain volatility increases margin pressure





Avoidable content drift quietly erodes Brand equity





AI lowers the barrier to competitive automation

In this environment, slow data is dangerous. Inaccurate data is expensive. Manual monitoring is obsolete.

Import.io Aperture positions itself as infrastructure for the next decade of digital commerce.

Availability

Import.io Aperture launches with an initial cohort of enterprise customers and expands access in controlled phases throughout 2026.

About Import.io

Import.io is a global provider of web data infrastructure and market intelligence solutions. Following its integration into the Neuralogics AI framework, the company has transitioned to an AI-native architecture focused on autonomous data extraction and enterprise-scale intelligence systems.

