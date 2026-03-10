Vetnique Introduces New Vet-Formulated Allergy Supplement For Dogs, Targeting The Five Key Pathways Behind Springtime Itch

New Advanced Vet Strength Formula Delivers a Multi-Layered, Science-Backed Approach to Seasonal Allergy and Skin Health Support for Dogs with Higher Sensitivities

NAPERVILLE, IL / ACCESS Newswire / March 10, 2026 / For millions of dog owners, spring doesn't just mean blooming flowers-it means watching their beloved pet struggle to find relief from relentless itching. As seasonal allergies grow more intense each year, pet parents are searching for proactive, everyday solutions to help their dogs stay comfortable long before the scratching starts. To help address the growing need for effective allergy support, Vetnique launched DermaBliss Advanced Vet Strength (AVS) Allergy Health , its most powerful soft chew allergy supplement yet.

Designed to support dogs through the five key allergy pathways, the daily soft chew offers a comprehensive approach to managing seasonal itch, skin sensitivity, and immune response-just in time for spring. Unlike traditional allergy products that focus on a single mechanism, DermaBliss AVS was formulated to address multiple contributors to allergic itch, including immune response, inflammation, and skin barrier health. The result is a vet-formulated supplement that fits seamlessly into easy, preventive care routines.

"Allergic itch in dogs is rarely caused by just one trigger," said Dr. Joya Griffin, DVM, DACVD, board-certified veterinary dermatologist. "Seasonal allergies involve a complex immune response that can impact the skin barrier, inflammatory pathways, gut health, and overall comfort. But a product like this that is formulated to support multiple pathways-rather than focusing on a single mechanism-can be a valuable part of an allergy-management plan, especially during high-pollen months like spring."

A Science-backed Formula Built For Advanced Support

DermaBliss Advanced Vet Strength Allergy Health is designed to support the five key pathways behind canine allergies, using a layered blend of clinically studied ingredients.

Skin Barrier Support

Omega-3 Blend (Fish Oil, Algae Oil & Concentrate): Nourishes skin and coat while supporting healthy inflammatory responses.

Vitamin E: Provides antioxidant protection against environmental stressors.

Immune System Support

Colostrum (400 mg per chew): Helps support a healthy immune response and gut integrity-significantly more than standard allergy supplements.

Wellmune (Yeast Beta-Glucan): Helps prime immune defenses for seasonal challenges.

Histamine Response Support

Quercetin Dihydrate: Supports normal histamine levels and cellular health.

Nettle Root & Licorice Root: Traditional botanicals that help maintain balance during seasonal shifts.

Inflammatory Response Support

Bromelain + Quercetin + Omega-3s: Work together to support the body's natural inflammatory pathways tied to skin sensitivity.

Gut-Skin Axis Support

Aller-Biotic Pro & Postbiotic Blend: A synbiotic system with prebiotics, three probiotic strains, and a postbiotic (LactoSpore ) to support digestive health and immune-skin communication.

Apple Pectin & Marshmallow Root: Add extra gut and mucosal support to promote comfort from the inside out.

Together, these ingredients create a daily, preventive approach to allergy support-designed for dogs who experience more persistent seasonal sensitivity and need comprehensive, vet-strength care.

"At Vetnique, we don't follow the trends-we lead with science," said Dr. James Bascharon, DVM, and founder of Vetnique. "With DermaBliss Advanced Vet Strength, we took a hard look at the full allergy picture and built a formula designed to support every major pathway involved in seasonal sensitivities for dogs. That level of intentional formulation, at meaningful ingredient levels, is what truly sets this vet-formulated solution apart from other options."

DermaBliss Advanced Vet Strength Allergy Health Chews are one of the few natural dog allergy relief chews designed for daily use to address the causes of scratching, licking, and irritation during allergy season and beyond.

For more information on Vetnique's full range of pet health products, visit www.vetnique.com .

Media Contact

Mike Wehner - Mike@NotablyPR.com

About Vetnique

Vetnique is a global pet wellness company dedicated to helping pets thrive through scientifically backed, vet formulated solutions. One of the world's fastest-growing omnichannel pet health organizations, Vetnique is recommended by more than 125,000 veterinarians worldwide, trusted by millions of pet parents, and has earned over 200,000 five-star reviews globally. Each year, Vetnique supports the health and well-being of more than 5 million pets around the world.

Built on a foundation of veterinary expertise, scientific rigor, and premium ingredients, Vetnique brings the same high standard of care across its entire portfolio, including its two leading product lines: Glandex, the company's flagship digestive health solution, and YuMOVE, a clinically supported joint health supplement. Guided by real-world veterinary insight and a commitment to meaningful innovation, Vetnique develops solutions that deliver real results for pets and the people who care for them. Learn more at Vetnique.com .

