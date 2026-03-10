St. Catharines, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 10, 2026) - True North Positioning is proud to announce its role as a core technical contributor to the newly approved seniors retirement complex at 1298 Fourth Avenue in west St. Catharines. The project, led by Shannex Inc., will bring 430 seniors living units to a long-vacant site and represents one of the most significant new care-focused developments in Niagara.

City council unanimously approved the zoning amendments required to move the project forward, clearing the way for construction to begin as early as next year. True North Positioning has been engaged on the project since February, supporting the general contractor and multiple trades with advanced layout, as-built documentation, and 3D scanning services.

True North Positioning's Contribution

As construction ramps up on this multi-phase, multi-storey development, True North Positioning is providing the precision and technical assurance required to execute a project of this scale. Our scope of work includes:

Precision Layout Services

True North is delivering comprehensive layout support for:

Structural grids and building control lines

Formwork and concrete placement

Rebar positioning

Elevation benchmarks and verification

These services ensure accuracy from the ground up, reducing risk and enabling efficient coordination between trades.

Detailed As-Built Documentation

Throughout construction, True North is producing high-quality as-built records that:

Capture real-world field conditions

Document changes or deviations

Support quality control and compliance

Provide essential long-term reference material for facility management

These deliverables form a critical part of the project's permanent documentation.

Advanced 3D Scanning & Reality Capture

Using industry-leading scanning technology, True North is supplying:

High-resolution point clouds

Digital twins of structural and architectural elements

Clash detection support

Verification for concrete, rebar, and mechanical/electrical installations

This level of detail enhances coordination, reduces rework, and supports informed decision-making throughout the build.

Strengthening Niagara's Future Through Precision and Partnership

"True North Positioning is committed to supporting projects that strengthen communities and improve quality of life," said Ryan Spurrier "We're proud to bring our technical expertise to a development that will serve families across Niagara for decades to come."

As construction progresses, True North Positioning will continue to provide the accuracy, reliability, and advanced field technology that contractors and trades depend on to deliver complex projects safely and efficiently.

About True North Positioning

True North Positioning is a leading provider of construction layout, as-built documentation, and 3D scanning services across Ontario. With a focus on precision, innovation, and reliability, True North supports contractors, developers, and engineering teams in delivering high-quality projects across the industrial, commercial, institutional, and residential sectors.

