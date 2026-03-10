VDE Americas has enhanced its Hail Risk Model with updated wind data to improve early warning and tracker stow strategies for utility-scale solar. CEO Brian Grenko explains how the models influence tracker design and storm response. USA VDE Americas, a California-based solar technical services and analysis firm, has developed an enhanced version of its proprietary Hail Risk Model incorporating newly analyzed wind speed data. According to VDE, severe storms with wind-driven hail struck dozens of utility-scale solar arrays in 2025. At the same time, catastrophic losses were lower than in previous ...

