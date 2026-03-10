São Paulo, Brazil--(Newsfile Corp. - March 10, 2026) - Brasil DNA today announces a new 2026 spotlight on how women have been taking on prominent roles in the conservation of Brazilian biodiversity, leading initiatives that combine science, environmental education, and sustainable tourism. Examples of this leadership can be seen in projects carried out in the region of Foz do Iguaçu, where researchers and professionals dedicate their careers to protecting the wildlife of the Atlantic Forest.





One of the names that symbolizes this leadership is biologist Yara Barros, internationally recognized for her work in the preservation of the jaguar. The researcher received the Whitley Award, considered one of the most important global prizes in the field of nature conservation, for the impact of her research on monitoring and restoring the jaguar population in the region of Iguaçu National Park.





Leading the Onças do Iguaçu Project, Yara Barros has worked for decades to protect the largest feline in the Americas, developing research, conservation strategies, and environmental education initiatives aimed at preserving the species and its habitat.

Another relevant example of work focused on wildlife conservation is the work carried out by Dr. Carmel Croukamp at Parque das Aves, an institution dedicated to protecting birds of the Atlantic Forest. Founded in 1994, the park has become an international reference in bird conservation, rescue, and rehabilitation, while also promoting environmental education initiatives for visitors from around the world.





Under the leadership of Carmel Croukamp, the institution has focused its work on caring for endangered species and raising awareness about the importance of Brazilian biodiversity, developing conservation programs that combine scientific research, wildlife management, and public engagement.

Other examples of female presence in environmental initiatives include:

Fátima Langbeck, who coordinates the Sustainability Center of ACIFI (Commercial and Business Association of Foz do Iguaçu), which works to integrate companies in the city into more responsible environmental and social practices. The center promotes environmental solutions, cooperation among businesses, and initiatives aimed at the sustainable development of the region.





Dayana Madeira coordinates the Rumos Cidadania Criativa Project, which trains women from communities in Foz do Iguaçu to generate income within the framework of the creative and circular economy. The initiative, supported by Itaipu Binacional, aims to strengthen communities and promote sustainable development with female leadership.

The presence of women in initiatives like these reinforces the role of women in science and in building solutions to global environmental challenges. By leading conservation projects, researchers and environmental professionals contribute to strengthening biodiversity protection and inspiring new generations to engage in the preservation of nature.

At a time when environmental protection is becoming increasingly urgent, female leadership demonstrates that leadership, scientific knowledge, and social commitment can go hand in hand in defending Brazil's natural heritage.

