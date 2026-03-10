U.S. wellness brand introduces Mushroom Gummies featuring organically grown Lion's Mane, Turkey Tail, and Cordyceps mushrooms.

Atlanta, Georgia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 10, 2026) - Purely Mushroom, a modern wellness brand dedicated to plant-based performance and natural vitality, today announced the launch of its new functional mushroom collection, a 3-product line of mushroom gummies now available at PurelyMushroom.com and select retailers nationwide. The launch marks the brand's official expansion into the functional supplement category with a focus on cognitive, immune, and stress support solutions backed by traditional mycology and modern science.

According to a 2024 Grand View Research report, the global functional mushroom market is projected to reach $19.3 billion by 2030, driven by growing interest in natural nootropics, holistic stress relief, and adaptogenic nutrition. Purely Mushroom's new collection aims to answer that demand by combining transparency, quality sourcing, and effective formats that make it easier for consumers to experience the benefits of medicinal mushrooms in everyday routines.

Purely Mushroom: Unwind, Clarity, and Thrive gummies with natural ingredients

Functional Mushroom Lineup from Purely Mushroom

Each Purely Mushroom product is vegan, non-GMO, and third-party tested, and is produced in cGMP-certified facilities using a full-spectrum blend of organically cultivated fruiting bodies and mycelium, selected to deliver a broad range of beta-glucans and other bioactive compounds. This full-spectrum approach is designed to provide greater overall potency and absorption than formulas made only with grain-based mycelium.

The launch lineup includes:

Clarity Gummies - Formulated for mental clarity and sustained energy, featuring Lion's Mane Mushroom to support focus and cognitive performance, alongside Cordyceps Mushroom for smooth, crash-free stamina throughout the day. Unwind Gummies - Designed for evening recovery and relaxation, combining Reishi Mushroom to support calm and stress resilience with Turkey Tail Mushroom to help reinforce immune health as part of a nightly wind-down routine. Thrive Gummies - A comprehensive daily formula featuring all four functional mushrooms-Lion's Mane Mushroom, Reishi Mushroom, Turkey Tail Mushroom, and Cordyceps Mushroom, crafted to support overall balance, immunity, mood, and vitality in one convenient daily gummy.

All batches undergo rigorous quality testing for purity, potency, heavy metals, and microbial contaminants, with certificates of analysis available for customers seeking full transparency.

From the CEO

"I started taking Lion's Mane when I was struggling with focus during long workdays," said Chase Slappey, CEO of Purely Mushroom. "The difference was noticeable enough that I became obsessed with understanding what separates quality mushroom supplements from the poorly sourced, low-potency products flooding the market. This collection represents the standard I wished I could have found-functional mushrooms that are properly extracted, transparently tested, and easy to take daily."

Slappey, who spent years researching mushroom cultivation and extraction techniques before founding the brand, emphasized the company's mission to make mushrooms approachable and trustworthy. "Consumers deserve to know where their supplements come from and how they're made. We want to remove the guesswork by showing our entire process-from organic farms to finished formulas."

Availability

The Purely Mushroom Functional Collection is available now at PurelyMushroom.com. Each product is available in sustainable packaging designed to minimize plastic use and environmental impact.

Unwind, Clarity, and Thrive Mushroom gummies in blueberry and pineapple flavors

About Purely Mushroom

Founded in the United States, Purely Mushroom is a wellness brand dedicated to crafting premium mushroom-based supplements that blend ancient wisdom with modern quality standards. By focusing exclusively on organically grown fruiting bodies and transparent sourcing, the company ensures that each product delivers measurable benefits backed by nature and science. From focus and mood to immune and energy support, Purely Mushroom provides an accessible path for consumers to experience the power of functional mushrooms in daily life.

Purely Mushroom stands apart through its commitment to sustainability, third-party testing, and ingredient integrity values that resonate with health-conscious consumers seeking clean, reliable supplements in an increasingly crowded marketplace.

