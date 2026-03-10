Capital for Colleagues Plc - Holding(s) in Company & Change of Registered Office

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 10

Capital for Colleagues plc / EPIC: CFCP / Market: Aquis / Sector: Financials

10 March 2026

CAPITAL FOR COLLEAGUES PLC

('Capital for Colleagues', 'C4C' or the 'Company')

DIRECTOR/PDMR SHAREHOLDINGS; CHANGE OF REGISTERED OFFICE

Capital for Colleagues, the investment vehicle focused on opportunities in the Employee Owned Business ('EOB') sector, has been notified that C4C SIP Trustee Limited (the 'Trustee') has allocated a total of 48,170 existing ordinary shares of 40p each in the Company ('Ordinary Shares') to participants in the Company's Share Incentive Plan ('SIP') at a price of 42.5p per share.

Alistair Currie is interested in 5,292 of the Ordinary Shares allocated by the Trustee and his interest in the Company's issued share capital is now 842,998 Ordinary Shares, representing 4.56% of the Company's issued share capital.

Lesley Watt is interested in 5,295 of the Ordinary Shares allocated by the Trustee and her interest in the Company's issued share capital is 35,770 Ordinary Shares, representing 0.19% of the Company's issued share capital.

Nicola Davies, C4C's Company Secretary, is interested in 5,292 of the Ordinary Shares allocated by the Trustee and her interest in the Company's issued share capital is now 17,028 Ordinary Shares, representing 0.09% of the Company's issued share capital.

The Directors of the Company are responsible for the contents of this announcement.

Capital for Colleagues plc

Capital for Colleagues is an investment company focused on the UK EOB sector. The Company has a proven management team, with a wide network of contacts and affiliates, as well as established access to investment opportunities, enabling the Company to execute its strategy and capitalise on EOB-focused investment opportunities. In addition, the Company educates and assists companies that are looking to launch employee ownership schemes, advising them, amongst other things, on how to secure investment and achieve their objectives.

