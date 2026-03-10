Cadient Expands AI-Powered Hiring Platform with Launch of SmartRefer and SmartCommunicate

New solutions turn employee referrals into a trackable workflow and reduce repetitive HR inquiries with an AI-powered communications agent, without replacing existing systems.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / March 10, 2026 / Cadient, the Intelligent Hiring Platform, today announced the launch of SmartRefer and SmartCommunicate, two AI-powered solutions designed to eliminate operational friction at hiring scales. The new products address two of the most common breakdowns in enterprise talent acquisition: declining referral participation and overloaded HR communication channels.

With recruiting challenges on the rise, the challenge is rarely applicant flow. It is coordination. Referral programs often stall after launch due to manual tracking and limited visibility, while recruiters and HR teams spend hours responding to repetitive policy and process questions. SmartRefer and SmartCommunicate introduce structured automation to replace fragmented workflows, helping organizations maintain speed, clarity, and control.

SmartRefer converts employee referral programs into structured, trackable workflows. Organizations gain visibility into participation and referral quality while managing campaigns through shareable tracking links, configurable incentives, and integrations with existing ATS, HRMS, and payroll systems.

SmartCommunicate allows organizations to deploy AI agents trained on approved HR documentation to provide consistent answers to policy and process questions. The solution can be embedded across web platforms, Slack, Teams, or internal portals, delivering contextual responses and routing complex inquiries to HR when needed.

"Company hiring and employee support does not fail because teams lack effort," said Bill Mastin, CEO of Cadient. "They fail because the infrastructure was never built to handle scale. Structure scales and manual heroics do not. SmartRefer and SmartCommunicate give HR teams the operational backbone they need so hiring stays fast, consistent, and controlled as demand grows."

"Referrals consistently produce some of the highest-quality hires in any organization, yet most programs lose momentum without transparency and accountability," said Manish Aggarwal, Chief Revenue Officer of Cadient. "SmartRefer brings visibility and automation to a channel that should be predictable and measurable. Combined with SmartCommunicate, we are helping HR leaders eliminate friction without replacing the systems they already rely on."

Both products integrate seamlessly into existing HR ecosystems and complement Cadient's broader SmartSuite platform, which supports structured, AI-powered hiring from application through retention.

Both SmartRefer and SmartCommunicate are available immediately. Additional information and registration details for the free trial can be found at https://cadient.ai/.

About Cadient:

Cadient is an HR technology company focused on AI-powered workflow automation across recruiting, hiring, and retention. Through structured, scalable systems built for enterprise-scale workforce demands, Cadient helps organizations reduce operational friction, improve hiring decisions, and strengthen long-term workforce performance.

Media contact:

Teena Minhas

Teena@Basisvps.com

9174994303

SOURCE: Cadient

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/cadient-expands-ai-powered-hiring-platform-with-launch-of-smartr-1145690