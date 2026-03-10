Travel Nevada Invites Visitors to Experience Spring and Summer Across the Silver State

Unique events and outdoor adventures showcase Nevada's rich spirit and culture

RENO, NV / ACCESS Newswire / March 10, 2026 / As warmer weather returns, Nevada's towns and cities are gearing up for a season filled with signature events, outdoor excitement, and cultural celebrations that showcase the state's adventurous spirit and rich heritage. From high-energy rodeos and motorsports competitions to lively art walks, food festivals, and community traditions, spring and summer invite travelers to experience Nevada at its most vibrant.

"Nevada's warmer months offer unforgettable ways to connect with local culture, explore wide-open landscapes, and discover the authentic experiences that define the Silver State," said Tracie Barnthouse, chief communications officer at Travel Nevada. "Celebrations of heritage, creativity, and love for the outdoors can be found across the state, offering visitors the chance to immerse themselves in our welcoming communities and experience Nevada from a new perspective."

Here's what's happening around the state from March through August:

Boulder City Beerfest | March 28, 2026 | Boulder City

Raise a glass at the Boulder City Beerfest, which features craft beers from more than 30 breweries, 10 food trucks, 20 specialty vendors, live music, and brewing demos at Wilbur Square & Bicentennial Park. Anticipated to draw more than 2,000 attendees, this lively event offers free entry for non-samplers and plenty of springtime fun in historic downtown Boulder City.

Virginia City Grand Prix | April 24-26, 2026 | Virginia City

The Virginia City Grand Prix brings thousands to Virginia City for one of the West's largest off-road motorcycle races. Riders tackle rugged terrain, mountain trails, and mining roads in this thrilling two-day event, now celebrating its 55th anniversary, and starting on Historic C Street. It's adrenaline-packed excitement for riders and spectators alike.

Genoa Western Heritage Days | April 24-26, 2026 | Genoa

Step into Nevada's Wild West during Genoa Western Heritage Days, a three-day festival celebrating cowboy poetry, Western music, and family fun in the state's oldest town. Enjoy live performances, a horse parade, local artists, food vendors, and activities for all ages. Free admission makes this a perfect event to experience Nevada's frontier spirit, with optional ticketed experiences.

Jim Butler Days & Nevada State Mining Championships | May 18-26, 2026 | Tonopah

Celebrate Tonopah's mining heritage at the 55th annual Jim Butler Days & Nevada State Mining Championships. This weeklong event includes a lively parade, street dance, rodeo, and mining competitions showcasing hand mucking and single-jack drilling. Enjoy food vendors, live entertainment, and family-friendly activities for visitors of all ages.

Run-A-Mucca Motorcycle and Music Festival | May 22-24, 2026 | Winnemucca

This three-day rally features poker runs, bike shows, thrilling bike stunts, live music, and more. The iconic "Burning Bike" ceremony is a highlight, along with delicious barbecue, raffle prizes, and an awards show. Whether a biker or not, the weekend offers fun-fueled entertainment for all.

Reno River Festival | May 29-31, 2026 | Reno

Idlewild Park hosts this annual signature summer event that gives attendees the chance to soak up the fun alongside the Truckee River. Live music, food and drink experiences, shopping, river rafting, and fun rides await.

Tonopah Star Parties | May 31-September 6, 2026 | Tonopah

Bask in Wild West sights under a sea of stars at the Tonopah Star Parties, held on select weekends throughout the summer at the Tonopah Stargazing Park. Known for some of the darkest skies in the country, this high-desert destination offers visitors the chance to view constellations, planets, and deep-sky objects through high-powered telescopes alongside knowledgeable astronomers and stargazing enthusiasts. With educational talks, guided sky tours, and unbeatable nighttime photography opportunities, the series invites visitors to experience Nevada's celestial wonders in one of the West's best stargazing locations.

California Trail Days | June 6-7, 2026 | Elko

Get a glimpse of the pioneer experience during California Trail Days at the California Trail Interpretive Center. Fun and free for the entire family, head to Elko to see an 1850s wagon encampment come to life. Pioneer reenactments and Chautauqua-style presentations show how men and women hunted, cooked, and survived while attempting to cross the country. Attendees can also ride in a covered wagon, play pioneer games, learn about American Indian arts, and enjoy live music performances. Children's activities, including archery, sack races, and more, will be on hand.

America's Most Beautiful Bike Ride | June 7, 2026 | South Lake Tahoe

It's not just a clever name. Experience the world's most spectacularly scenic alpine lake one mile at a time-and raise funds for an incredible cause-during America's Most Beautiful Bike Ride. Thousands of cyclists come to South Lake Tahoe for this annual event in support of Blood Cancer United.

Fears, Tears & Beers Mountain Bike Enduro Race | June 13, 2026 | Ely

The Fears, Tears & Beers Mountain Bike Enduro in Ely is the longest running enduro race in the U.S., testing riders with timed downhill sections and untimed climbs across rugged trails. With courses for different skill levels and post-race festivities in Ely's historic downtown, it's a must-ride for mountain biking enthusiasts.

Winnemucca Basque Festival | June 14-15, 2026 | Winnemucca

Celebrate northern Nevada's rich Basque heritage at the beloved Winnemucca Basque Festival, where seasoned sheepherders, first-timers and everyone in between gather for a lively weekend of culture, cuisine, and community. Eat, drink, and be Basque while enjoying dancing, live music, and delicious Basque food and drinks. Rooted in generations of tradition, this family-friendly event offers a unique opportunity to experience one of Nevada's most vibrant cultures.

Reno Rodeo | June 18-27, 2026 | Reno

Experience the thrill of the Reno Rodeo, the Wildest, Richest Rodeo in the West. This 10-day event features Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association bull riding, steer wrestling, barrel racing, and more at the Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center. A Reno staple, enjoy family-friendly fun like mutton busting, a concert, nightly carnival fun, and a Western marketplace at this can't-miss event.

Silver State Stampede | June 19-21, 2026 | Elko

Held at the Elko County Fairgrounds in the heart of Nevada's cowboy country, the Silver State Stampede is the oldest rodeo in Nevada. A time-honored tradition that calls thousands of visitors and locals, this Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association event features rodeo staples like roping, barrel racing, mutton busting, and more, plus attendees can watch special events like the legendary Ring of Fear, an Elko rodeo exclusive where six brave contestants see how long they can make it inside an enclosed ring with a raging bull. Don't forget to stop by the marketplace with hundreds of Western ware vendors, along with dance and live music following the Friday and Saturday events.

Artown | July 1-31, 2026 | Reno

Reno transforms into a hub of creativity every July with Artown, a month-long arts and culture festival featuring nearly 500 events, 100+ workshops, and 30+ performances. From music and dance to theater and visual arts, this dynamic celebration offers free events across Reno.

Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival | July 3-August 23, 2026 | North Lake Tahoe

Enjoy world-class Shakespearean theater with the breathtaking backdrop of Lake Tahoe at Sand Harbor. This outdoor festival's 2026 lineup features "Macbeth" and "The Heart of Robin Hood," along with live music, ballet, and jazz, all set against the beauty of the Sierra Nevada.

Extraterrestrial Full Moon Races | August 1-2, 2026 | Rachel

The Extraterrestrial Full Moon Races invite runners of all skill levels to race in events ranging from a 5K to a 51K. Taking place on the famous Extraterrestrial Highway, participants can enjoy an anything-but-ordinary race taking place under the star-strewn dark skies. Spectators are welcome and encouraged to be on the lookout for any out-of-this-world runners.

Fallon Cantaloupe Festival & Country Fair | August 28-30, 2026 | Fallon

Savor Fallon's Hearts of Gold cantaloupe by the fresh slice or in treats such as ice cream and daiquiris. Enjoy carnival rides, a rodeo, live music, a car show, and a pageant crowning the Cantaloupe King and Queen. The 4H and FFA Animal Barn offers fun with farm animals, while interactive displays bring even more hands-on fun to this family-friendly event.

