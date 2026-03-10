Anzeige
Dienstag, 10.03.2026
PR Newswire
10.03.2026 17:54 Uhr
Piper-Heidsieck Champagne Returns to the Oscars, Celebrating a Historic Legacy in Cinema

REIMS, France and HOLLYWOOD, Calif., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Piper-Heidsieck, the Most Awarded Champagne House of the Century*, returns to Hollywood's most storied night, pouring at the Oscars, Governors Ball, and Academy Museum Gala on March 15, 2026. From 2015 to 2021, Piper-Heidsieck served as the official champagne of the Oscars, cementing its place on cinema's most prestigious stage - reflecting a natural alliance between craftsmanship, artistic excellence and glamour.

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click:
https://www.multivu.com/piper-heidsieck/9387251-en-champagne-returns-oscars-celebrating-historic-legacy-cinema

For more than two centuries, Piper-Heidsieck has been associated with the brightest personalities and the most vibrant stages, a succession of unforgettable moments worth celebrating. In 2026, Piper-Heidsieck continues this legacy by uniting cinema, art, and glamour, being the champagne served at the Oscars, Governors Ball, and Academy Museum Gala, with its presence extending through all Academy events through 2026 & 2027. At the heart of this year's festivities will be the House's signature Cuvée Brut, an emblematic and vibrant expression of excellence and joy, raised in tribute to the storytellers and visionaries who define their era.

"Attending the Oscars is more than a moment - it is an embrace of Hollywood's timeless glamour, where every sip of champagne on the red carpet becomes part of cinema's golden legacy." said Stéphane Decaux, CEO of Piper-Heidsieck. "Since 1785, Piper-Heidsieck has been driven by a bold vision: to turn every celebration into a spark of joy, every toast into a legacy."

A Legacy Intertwined with Cinema

Piper-Heidsieck's relationship with the silver screen spans nearly a century. The House was the first Champagne ever to appear on film in 1933 - "Sons of the Desert" with Laurel and Hardy -- establishing its place in cinematic history long before red carpets became global spectacles.

Over the decades, Piper-Heidsieck has appeared in more than 300 films and television series worldwide. From classic Hollywood to contemporary cinema, the House has remained a symbol of celebration where stories shine brightest.

Honoring a Timeless Icon

This year's return also coincides with the 100th anniversary of Marilyn Monroe's birth. The House shares a historic connection with Monroe, who famously declared, "To Piper, my favorite." As part of this celebration, Piper-Heidsieck will honor Monroe through a series of global tributes.

From the Oscars to the centennial year of Marilyn Monroe, Piper-Heidsieck will be at the heart of the most unforgettable moments, blending French craftsmanship with Hollywood glamour and continuing its storied relationship with cinema.

ENJOY RESPONSIBLY

Media Contact: laure.peybernes@piper-heidsieck.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2929420/PIPER_HEIDSIECK.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2929426/PIPER_HEIDSIECK_Logo.jpg

98th Oscars Nominee Luncheon Mike Baker The Academy. ©Mike Baker_The Academy

PIPER-HEIDSIECK Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/piper-heidsieck-champagne-returns-to-the-oscars-celebrating-a-historic-legacy-in-cinema-302709807.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
