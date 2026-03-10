Strategic Equity Capital Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 10
Strategic Equity Capital PLC('the Company')
LEI:2138003R5GB8QZU2G577
Transaction in Own Shares
In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's ('FCA') Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Company announces that it has today purchased 25,000 of its own ordinary shares of 10p each at a price of 364.2p per share. These shares will be held in Treasury.
Following this transaction, the Company's share capital comprises:
Total issued share capital: 56,329,809
Shares held in Treasury (with no voting rights): 21,444,906
Total voting rights: 34,884,903
The total voting rights figure of 34,884,903 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
For further information, please contact:
Juniper Partners Limited
Company Secretary
email: cosec@junipartners.com
Telephone: 0131 378 0500
10 March 2026